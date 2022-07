One of Dr Pepper Park’s most popular acts of the year, Rumours L.A returns to Roanoke for the summer vibes you need. They will play all of your favorites from the legendary group Fleetwood Mac, making you think you are back in the 70’s. Rumours LA is a top-notch act and will be in Roanoke on July 22nd . President of Dr Pepper Park, Waynette Anderson, stated “Rumours LA is one of those groups that has developed a following in the Valley. We can’t wait to have them back this year for another awesome night!”

ROANOKE, VA ・ 3 DAYS AGO