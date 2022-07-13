ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Fairfax Barber Enduring Spinal Surgery Leaning On Community For Support

By AJ Goldbloom
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago

Stephanie McLean usually spends her days cutting hair at The Standard Barbershop on Main Street.

Recently; however, the pain from her multiple herniated and degenerated discs have kept her from doing as much of that as she'd like.

McLean endured cervical spinal fusion surgery on July 7 to combine her C5, C6, and C7 vertebrae together. She won’t be able to work for over two months.

Stephanie and Her Fiance, Jaclyn

Facebook and GoFundMe

Her fiance posted on McLean’s GoFundMe page to update followers on the extremely difficult first hours after surgery.

McLean’s fiance is part of the reason she got the surgery at this point in her life. They are in the midst of planning their mid-September wedding.

“I am a 1099 employee (independent contractor) which means, if I’m unable to work, I will have zero income nor do I get benefits or paid time off and surgery is quite expensive.”

McLean's page has already raised $6,580 of her $8,500 goal. She hopes clients, friends, and members of the community will feel compelled to  help her snip away at medical expenses.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Voice

Fatal Head-On Crash Reported On Jersey Shore (DEVELOPING)

UPDATED: There was a fatal head-on crash on the Jersey Shore, according to developing and unconfirmed reports.The crash occurred at about 5 p.m. on Thursday, July 14 on Siloam Road in Freehold, initial reports said.There was at least one unresponsive victim, reports said.An unconfirmed report …
FREEHOLD, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spinal Fusion#C5#Gofundme
Daily Voice

Person Jumps Off Bridge On Jersey Shore (DEVELOPING)

A person jumped from a bridge in Ocean County, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. The incident occurred before 3 p.m. on Thursday, July 14 at Dorland J Henderson Memorial Bridge (Route 72) in Stafford Township, initial reports said. The US Coast Guard responded. CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES. to sign...
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
Daily Voice

Jumper Dies At Harrah's Atlantic City Casino (DEVELOPING)

Someone jumped off the parking garage at Harrah's Casino, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. The jumper was presumed to be dead at 777 Harrah's Boulevard in Atlantic City, initial reports said. The incident occurred shortly before 8 p.m. on Wednesday, July 13. Atlantic City police were not immediately available...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Daily Voice

Baltimore Parking Garage Collapses With Dozens Of Vehicles Inside

A parking garage in Baltimore has collapsed with over 50 vehicles inside, authorities say. The Pratt Street parking garage collapsed around 10:45 a.m., Friday, July 15, according to the Baltimore Fire Department. Miraculously, no injuries have been reported in the incident. Building inspectors are working with vehicle owners to remove...
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Would-Be Catalytic Converter Thief Shot By Officer During Pursuit In Berks County: Police

A cop shot a would-be catalytic converter thief who led police on a chase through Berks County Thursday, July 14, authorities said. Officers responding to a theft call found Tyvan Barnett, 25, Ejau Collazo, 18, and one other man trying to steal catalytic converters from vehicles parked on the 200 block of South 5th Street in Reading, according to the Berks County District Attorney's Office.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Smithsburg Man Accused Of Inappropriately Touching Friend's 7-Year-Old Daughter At Golf Outing

A 64-year-old man in Maryland is facing multiple charges for allegedly sexually assaulting his friend’s young daughter while the pair played golf, officials announced. Washington County resident Matthew John Anders, of Smithsburg, was arrested and charged on an outstanding warrant on Tuesday, July 12, the Thurmont Police Department announced, after he allegedly sexually abused a 7-year-old girl.
SMITHSBURG, MD
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
314K+
Followers
48K+
Post
95M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy