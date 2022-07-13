Fairfax Barber Enduring Spinal Surgery Leaning On Community For Support

Stephanie McLean usually spends her days cutting hair at The Standard Barbershop on Main Street.

Recently; however, the pain from her multiple herniated and degenerated discs have kept her from doing as much of that as she'd like.

McLean endured cervical spinal fusion surgery on July 7 to combine her C5, C6, and C7 vertebrae together. She won’t be able to work for over two months.

Stephanie and Her Fiance, Jaclyn

Her fiance posted on McLean’s GoFundMe page to update followers on the extremely difficult first hours after surgery.

McLean’s fiance is part of the reason she got the surgery at this point in her life. They are in the midst of planning their mid-September wedding.

“I am a 1099 employee (independent contractor) which means, if I’m unable to work, I will have zero income nor do I get benefits or paid time off and surgery is quite expensive.”

McLean's page has already raised $6,580 of her $8,500 goal. She hopes clients, friends, and members of the community will feel compelled to help her snip away at medical expenses.