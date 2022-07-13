ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kendrick Perkins Believes The Only Team That Can Benefit From Kyrie Irving Is The Lakers: "When You Talk About Kyrie Irving Playing Elite Level Basketball Consistently, Showing Up To Work, It Was Alongside LeBron James."

By Aikansh Chaudhary
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Kyrie Irving trade saga has been dragging on for a very long time. But amidst this chaos, many have forgotten the fact that Kyrie never really requested for a trade following his decision to opt into his $37 million player option. It was Kevin Durant who asked for a...


