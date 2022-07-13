Three applicants selected to advance to fill Bayside District seat

A black sash lay across the seat where the late Councilman Louis Jones sat on Virginia Beach City Council (WAVY Photo/Drew Robinson)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – The Virginia Beach City Council has shortlisted three individuals to interview for the Bayside District City Council vacancy, following the death of Councilman Louis Jones.

Delceno Miles, Ronald Ripley and Charlotte Zito are the candidates chosen out of nine applicants to advance in the selection process.

The city council will hold public interviews on August 2 where the candidates will be given 10 minutes to make a presentation and then will be questioned by council members.

Citizens will also have the opportunity to provide feedback to the city council during their August 9 informal session.

The candidate chosen will serve the rest of the Bayside District term throughout December 31.

Information about each of the candidates can be found on the City of Virginia Beach website.