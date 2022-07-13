ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia Beach, VA

Three applicants selected to advance to fill Bayside District seat

By Courtney Ingalls
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MXmR6_0gej5gia00
A black sash lay across the seat where the late Councilman Louis Jones sat on Virginia Beach City Council (WAVY Photo/Drew Robinson)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – The Virginia Beach City Council has shortlisted three individuals to interview for the Bayside District City Council vacancy, following the death of Councilman Louis Jones.

Delceno Miles, Ronald Ripley and Charlotte Zito are the candidates chosen out of nine applicants to advance in the selection process.

The city council will hold public interviews on August 2 where the candidates will be given 10 minutes to make a presentation and then will be questioned by council members.

Citizens will also have the opportunity to provide feedback to the city council during their August 9 informal session.

The candidate chosen will serve the rest of the Bayside District term throughout December 31.

Information about each of the candidates can be found on the City of Virginia Beach website.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
City
Virginia Beach, VA
Local
Virginia Government
Virginia Beach, VA
Government
WTKR News 3

$35M grant brings broadband internet to 12,000 people in Western Tidewater area

SUFFOLK, Va. - Thousands in Hampton Roads are about to be more connected than ever. On Thursday, local and state leaders gathered to celebrate the groundbreaking of a project aiming to expand broadband internet access in rural communities. The $35 million Virginia Telecommunication Initiative will connect more than 12,000 people in Suffolk, Isle of Wight County, and Southampton County.
SUFFOLK, VA
cbs19news

First lady speaks at Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- On Wednesday, Virginia First Lady Susanne S. Youngkin hosted her fourth Spirit Sisterhood gathering this year with more than 250 Virginia Beach women and girls. The purpose of the event was to help women discover and draw deeper into faith. The first lady also...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

Growth of the Virginia Solar Industry

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – With the cost of everything rising lately, finding ways to save on your electric bill is top of mind for many. It’s why more and more people are taking the opportunity to power their homes with solar energy. Nolie Diakoulas, director of business development for Convert Solar, has more on the future of Virginia’s solar market.
VIRGINIA STATE
Inside Nova

For sale: Rare Frank Lloyd Wright design in Virginia Beach

A mansion designed by Frank Lloyd Wright is on the market in Virginia Beach for $2.5 million, a $175,000 price drop since it was listed in this spring. It's a rare offering as the famed architect only designed three homes in Virginia. In the D.C. area, the only public Frank Lloyd Wright work is the Pope-Leighey House in Alexandria, now owned by the National Trust for Historic Preservation.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Selection#Election Local#Citizens
WTKR News 3

NRHA reopens housing choice voucher waitlists beginning July 12

NORFOLK, Va. - The Norfolk Redevelopment and Housing Authority is opening the Housing Choice Voucher program waitlist and accepting applications online beginning Tuesday, July 12 at 9 a.m. Applications will be accepted through 4 p.m. on Thursday, July 14. According to the NRHA, the HCV program is a rental assistance...
WAVY News 10

Free COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Virginia Beach on July 20

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — With COVID-19 cases on the rise, health officials continue to encourage people to get vaccinated and boosted to help prevent hospitalizations and deaths. All available COVID-19 vaccines and boosters will be available at a free clinic hosted by the Virginia Beach Department of Public Health on Wednesday, July 20.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

New bicycle race coming to Newport News Yard District

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Newport News is teaming up with THR Cycling to host a new bicycle race this month in the Yard District. The Newport News Twilight Criterium will take place on July 30 from 3 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. The race both starts at ends at City Hall located at 2400 Washington Avenue.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
hamptonroadsmessenger.com

Aerial Mosquito Spraying Friday

The Norfolk District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, and the City of Portsmouth will conduct joint aerial mosquito spraying on Friday, July 15th, over federal properties on Craney Island, adjacent city properties, and the Churchland area in Portsmouth. This treatment is the backup treatment that did not occur on July...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WAVY News 10

Artificial reefs in VB ordered to be removed after complaints

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The Chesapeake Bay Foundation has been ordered to remove all artificial reef materials from several sites in the Lynnhaven River in Virginia Beach after the reefs were found with prohibited items such as asphalt and metal wire sticking out of the water. The foundation...
cbs19news

Forestry officials confirm EAB detected in Gloucester County

RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The presence of an invasive insect species has been confirmed in another Virginia county. The Virginia Department of Forestry says emerald ash borer has been found in Gloucester County. This insect, which is native to parts of Asia, was first identified in the Commonwealth in...
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, VA
WAVY News 10

Chapman to hold news conference Thursday

New Portsmouth City Manager Tonya Chapman will hold a news conference Thursday morning alongside Interim Police Chief Stephen Jenkins to discuss future initiatives in the city. Read more: https://bit.ly/3yBKJvO.
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

38K+
Followers
16K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for the latest news and weather for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and all of Hampton Roads Virginia. www.WAVY.com

 https://WAVY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy