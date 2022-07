Marilyn Winton told one neighbor she was antisocial after he attempted to make friendly conversation two years ago. After that, the neighbor almost never saw her, except only in flashes as she entered her apartment at the 200-unit Pacific Meadows affordable senior apartment complex off of Carmel Valley Road. When he and other residents didn’t see the 76-year-old woman for an extended period of time in June, it wasn’t that unusual. It was the odor that started around mid-June that was a tipoff that there might be something amiss.

MONTEREY COUNTY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO