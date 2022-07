Since 2005, Flagler Schools has collected impact fees for each new home constructed and spent a portion of that money on new school capital facilities. But according to the district’s chief financial officer, it is now sitting on more than $30,000,000 in its impact fee account. Additionally, the district has properties valued at more than $13,000,000 by the Property Appraiser’s Office which are vacant and not currently planned for schools.

FLAGLER COUNTY, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO