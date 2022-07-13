ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Dallas Stars Sign RH Defender Colin Miller To Two-Year, $3.7 Million Contract

By Kathleen Tibbetts
defendingbigd.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Dallas Stars have several big chores, and a single king-sized one, to accomplish during the 2022-23 offseason. They’ve made progress of a sort on that last to-do item by signing right-handed defenseman Colin Miller to a two-year contract. The 29-year-old blueliner, most recently of the Buffalo Sabres,...

www.defendingbigd.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NHL

Red Wings sign Mark Pysyk to one-year contract

DETROIT -- The Detroit Red Wings today signed defenseman Mark Pysyk to a one-year contract with an average annual value of $850,000. Pysyk, 30, is a veteran of 10 NHL seasons and has suited up in 531 games, totaling 104 points (28-76-104) and 162 penalty minutes between the Buffalo Sabres, Florida Panthers and Dallas Stars. The 6-foot-1, 198-pound defenseman returned to the Sabres last season after spending his first five campaigns (2012-16) with the organization, tallying 12 points (3-9-12) and 16 penalty minutes in 68 games during the 2021-22 season. Before rejoining the Sabres, Pysyk spent the 2020-21 season with the Stars, recording four points (3-1-4) in 36 games, and also suited up for the Panthers from 2016-20, tallying 62 points (17-45-62) in 292 games. During his first stint with the Sabres, Pysyk posted 26 points (5-21-26) in 125 games from 2012-16. He has also appeared in 145 games for the American Hockey League's Rochester Americans from 2012-16, recording 48 points (8-40-48) and 82 penalty minutes.
DETROIT, MI
NBC Sports Chicago

Kevin Lankinen signs with Nashville Predators

That marks two goalies out and two in for the Blackhawks in NHL free agency. Hawks goalie Kevin Lankinen signed a one-year deal with the Nashville Predators, according to the team. Lankinen spent the last two years up with the Hawks playing in 69 games, winning 25 of them. He...
NASHVILLE, TN
NHL

Jarnkrok signs four-year, $8.4 million contract with Maple Leafs

Forward had 30 points with Flames, Kraken last season. Calle Jarnkrok signed a four-year, $8.4 million contract with the Toronto Maple Leafs on Friday. It has an average annual value of $2.1 million. The 30-year-old forward had 30 points (12 goals, 18 assists) in 66 regular-season games for the Calgary...
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Sports
Dallas, TX
Sports
City
New Boston, TX
City
Dallas, TX
City
Buffalo, TX
NHL

Coyotes Sign Dea to Two-Year Contract

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA - Arizona Coyotes General Manager Bill Armstrong announced today that the Coyotes have signed forward Jean-Sebastien Dea to a two-year, two-way contract. As per club policy, terms of the contract were not disclosed. The 5-foot-11, 174-pound Dea played the 2021-22 season with the AHL's Laval Rocket where he...
NHL
NHL

Vegas Golden Knights Announce Roster Transactions

VEGAS (July 14, 2022) - Vegas Golden Knights General Manager Kelly McCrimmon announced today, July 14, the following roster transactions:. The team has signed forward Sakari Manninen to a one-year contract worth an average annual value of $750,000. The team has signed forward Spencer Foo to a one-year contract worth...
NHL
Yardbarker

UFA Update: John Klingberg and Which Teams Are Interested

John Klingberg is arguably one of the biggest names still out there on the UFA market. He’s certainly the biggest-named defenseman that could be signed by one of many teams looking for a power play quarterback and minute-munching offensively-skilled blueliner. The Dallas Stars have seemingly moved on and Klingberg is looking to cash in, both in terms of the right opportunity and the right terms.
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy