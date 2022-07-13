ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mt. Pleasant family still searching for teen missing since April

By Katie Augustine
 3 days ago

MT. PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Michael John McKeever Jr. has been missing for nearly 100 days. The 17-year-old from Mt. Pleasant never returned home from school on April 6th. He was reported missing to the Mt. Pleasant Police Department the same day.

He is believed to be a runaway.

“The house is empty. And it’s very lonely,” said Sarah McKeever, Michael’s mother.

McKeever attended school at Wando High and was seen there on April 6th, but that is his last known location.

Now the family is hopeful the community will be able to help them find their son.

“He left with only the clothes on his back. Someone has to be supporting and helping him,” said the father of Michael McKeever who shares the same name. “We’ve tried various means to try to contact him through snapchat, phones, through his friends.”

Sarah McKeever says his friends have not been able to share any information.

“The one says Michael ghosted him, the other says he hasn’t heard anything.”

Ghosting is a term used when any form of contact goes unanswered.

Detectives with the Mt. Pleasant Police Department have been working tirelessly on the case. Detective Sergeant Daniel Eckert is the lead investigator.

“The McKeever family has a direct line to me. Anything they give me I try to follow up on as quickly and promptly as possible because I know how concerned they are for their son,” said Det. Sgt. Eckert.

He says he has interviewed a list of friends McKeever has been known to hang out with prior to running away, as well as attempting to find him using IP addresses, social media and more.

“All of the friends have no information on where he could possibly be,” said the detective.

Detective Sergeant Eckert does not believe there is any suspicious activity involved in the disappearance. He says 100 days is a unusually long time for a runaway to be gone with no trace or contact.

The leads are exhausted and now MPPD is asking for the public’s help.

“We’ve gone through everything that they’ve given me and we’ve circled back. Right now, we’re kind of at a stalemate. “

The McKeevers and the police department are asking anyone with information to contact them.

“To Michael: Just call us and let us know you’re safe. His safety is more important than anything else on our plate,” said Sarah McKeever.

You can reach MPPD at (843) 884-4176.

Michael John McKeever Jr. is six feet tall, around 150 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Frank
3d ago

That must be a living nightmare for his family and loved ones. Praying for his return so they can stop the worry and wondering over his where abouts.

Sharon Washington
3d ago

Michael if you can just call your parents. And say everything is okay. And if anyone knows anything please tell him to go home. It’s no place better than home. Praying for you to return to your family 🙏💕

WCBD Count on 2

WCBD Count on 2

