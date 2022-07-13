ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

‘The Glutton’ cleans Holy City sidewalks

By Kevon Dupree
WCBD Count on 2
WCBD Count on 2
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2akeUu_0gej3wfO00

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The City of Charleston says litter has been an issue on King Street for some time and now they’re hoping they’ve found a solution to that problem with the unveiling of a new industrial vacuum cleaner known as the Glutton.

A Glutton for cleaning Holy City walkways.

“The Glutton is a 100 percent electric vacuum for the sidewalks basically is what it is,” Matt Alltop, superintendent for the City of Charleston’s Environment Services Department, said. “It’s all self-contained. So, the object of it is to take it down King Street, Market and some of the tourist areas and help with the litter problem that we’ve been having down there.”

The state-of-the-art vacuum is being used in more than 40 countries, but this is the first one in the United States.

“It’s pretty exciting for us,” Alltop said. “Charleston being the first one to have one of these.”

Alltop says environmental services continuously searches for ways to improve the city’s value.

“Tourists areas,” he said, “there’s a lot of traffic down there, and we want to make sure that we present a clean environment for all those people when they’re here. So, we’re always looking for new technology that’s going to be way better than broom and dustpan, which is what we’re doing now.”

Those using the Glutton say it’s already made a world of difference.

“It’s the best thing they ever made,” environmental services worker Jarell Green said. “I’m glad they made it for us because sweeping on our backs, it kind of hurts. This project will change our lives.”

And the city may look to get even more gluttonous in the future.

“Our plan would be,” Alltop said, “if it runs like we expect it will, would be to add a second and possibly a third one. So, that way there’s one on each side of the sidewalk and then one in the market.”

Environmental services says you can expect to see the Glutton cleaning sidewalks every day from 7:00 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCBD News 2.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCBD Count on 2

Charleston flood mitigation efforts progressing

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – City of Charleston leaders say several ongoing flood mitigation projects are progressing. This comes as heavy rainfall is expected across the Lowcountry over the next several days and flooding is a concern. “The city was saying this is a huge issue for us, we’ve got to pay more attention to it, […]
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Masking again recommended while indoors in the Lowcountry

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Masks are now recommended to be worn indoors while in public places in the Lowcountry, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s COVID-19 County Check. Charleston, Berkeley, Dorchester, Georgetown and Williamsburg County are all considered to have a high community level, triggering the...
CHARLESTON, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charleston, SC
Government
City
Charleston, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Power outages reported across the Lowcountry

UPDATE: Power for Berkeley Electric uses has been restored as of 5:10 p.m. — MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Local electric companies are monitoring several power outages as storms move through the area Saturday afternoon. About 2,900 Berkeley Electric customers are without power in Charleston and Berkeley counties as of 4 p.m. Dominion Energy is […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Moncks Corner soliciting public feedback on town plan

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – The town of Moncks Corner hosted a drop-in workshop at Town Council Chambers Thursday evening to get feedback from residents on their new town plan. The feedback from this meeting will be used to help Moncks Corner, in partnership with the Berekely-Charleston-Dorchester Council of Governments, to complete the town’s 2022 […]
MONCKS CORNER, SC
WCBD Count on 2

SCDNR to conduct courtesy boat inspections at Beaufort Water Festival

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) is offering courtesy boat inspections in Beaufort to keep boaters safe on the water. The courtesy inspections will happen from 10 a.m. until noon at Battery Creek Landing on Parris Island during the Beaufort Water Festival. SCDNR officers will thoroughly inspect boats for […]
BEAUFORT, SC
The Post and Courier

8637 Madelyn Street, North Charleston, SC 29406

Move right in to this Hollow Oaks turnkey like-new one-owner home with peace of mind! - every large and small detail has been replaced addressed or added. Low maintenance costs and no replacement needs for years to come. Just minutes to schools shopping Boeing Charleston Airport Charleston Air Force Base and all of the many Charleston attractions. Backing to a stream and dense woods there is great privacy Everything has been carefully taken care of on the exterior and interior including but not limited to: ALL NEW WHIRLPOOL ''SMART'' S/S KITCHEN APPLIANCES; AND NEW WASHER/DRYER - ALL AS OF 7/7/22 (details available); Architectural roof (2020); Trane 14-Seer HVAC Heat pump with Wifi programmable thermostats (2020); new carpeting throughout living/dining area living/dining area staircase upstairs hall and all bedrooms. Also fresh paint ceiling fans w/ light kits in every room new chandelier in dining area new BA light fixtures new smoke detectors Pressure-washed exterior; new flowering plants and wood mulch in beds; landscaped for easy yard maintenance. The list encompasses every area of the house and just a portion are noted here - full list available. Plus great garage & attic storage and walk-in closets Moving in will be a breeze....this home is more than ready for its new owner. A $1200 Lender Credit is available and will be applied towards the buyer's closing costs and pre-paids if the buyer chooses to use the seller's preferred lender.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Holy City#Jarell Green Sa
WCBD Count on 2

Cities with least home inventory in Charleston, South Carolina metro area

Housing has been in short supply for much of the last decade in the U.S. — though with interest rates rising and demand from buyers cooling quickly, that could change. Across the country, sellers are hesitant to bring list prices down despite their homes sitting on the market longer than they were a year ago. The number of total homes sold in May nationwide was down 8.6% year over year, according to the National Association of Realtors.
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

High bacteria levels found at 5 local swimming spots

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The weather may be gray, but there is still a chance some Lowcountry residents will want to spend some time on the water this weekend. But, before you throw on your bathing suit, you might want to know where it is safe to swim as a few local waterways recorded high levels of bacteria.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
The Post and Courier

1436 Moultrie Street, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464

This adorable craftsman style cottage is located in Old Mount Pleasant down a quiet street! Gorgeous hardwood floors light colored granite countertops subway tile backsplash and stainless steel appliances. The backyard is ready for all your entertaining needs with a huge back deck fire pit and lighting. You will be able to store all your lawn equipment in the backyard shed. TONS of add on potential!! Architectural plans to add a 600 ft addition have been approved by the town. A copy of the plans is available on reques You will be in the heart of Mount Pleasant. Conveniently located close to Coleman Blvd Shopping Coffee Shops Restaurants Farmer's Market Beaches and Downtown. No flood insurance is required! There is No HOA and no history of flooding.
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Flooding rain could impact the Charleston metro on Friday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Showers and thunderstorms on Friday could bring another round of flooding to parts of the Charleston metro. Storm Team 2 said a risk of scattered showers and thunderstorms – including heavy rain, lightning, and some flooding – are possible Friday and through the weekend. Flooding was reported in North Charleston, Hanahan, […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Child survives fall from third-floor window in Mount Pleasant, police say

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – A child is recovering after falling from a third-story apartment window Saturday morning in Mount Pleasant. Mount Pleasant Fire Department and Mount Pleasant Police Department (MPPD) responded to the Oyster Park Apartments off Coleman Boulevard Saturday around 10:00 a.m. Officials with the Mount Pleasant Police Department said the child survived […]
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
live5news.com

Shooting in North Charleston leaves 4 injured

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department is investigating an early morning shooting that left 4 injured in the parking lot of a North Charleston nightclub Saturday. North Charleston police officers were called to La Creme Lounge on Dorchester Road shortly after 2 a.m. for reports of a...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

SC Aquarium hosting ‘JAWsome’ events ahead of Shark Week

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Shark Week is coming up, and ahead of shark-themed programming, the South Carolina Aquarium is giving fans a face-to-face experience with the apex creatures! The South Carolina Aquarium is celebrating the peak predators of the ocean with themed exhibits and experiences for the public to enjoy. Ahead of Shark Week, the […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

WCBD Count on 2

18K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

News 2 provides the latest news, weather and breaking news from across the South Carolina Lowcountry. | www.counton2.com

 https://www.counton2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy