Jerome, AZ

Some residents in Jerome yelling at tourists over parking

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJEROME, Ariz. (AP) — More than 1 million people a year visit the small north-central Arizona town of Jerome, the former home to one of Arizona’s largest copper mines and now a hub for artists. But police have a...

drflox99204
2d ago

so whining Jerome residents,keep me in mind those tourists are a major source of income in your rather impoverished community that is constantly whining about needing more funds...funds that come from Phoenix and Tucson citizens pockets...find. a way to make up some more parking spots, or maybe better yet a major corp will come in another super plaza gas station and food court and take all the business from downtown...with easy access parking and rest rooms and a desire for those tourist dollars...

Debra Karen
2d ago

Not enough parking in Jerome. The businesses will suffer unless more parking is made available.

