Some residents in Jerome yelling at tourists over parking
By The Associated Press
AZFamily
3 days ago
JEROME, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - For a former mining town built into a mountain, parking is going to be tough. But some of those that live in Jerome, located 110 miles north of Phoenix, are fed up with tourists taking their spots. Jerome Police Chief Allen Muma said he has received reports of residents yelling at visitors or leaving them nasty notes.
