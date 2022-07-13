ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Mariah Carey Stuns In Gorgeous Makeup-Free Selfie

By Alexandra Stone
OK! Magazine
OK! Magazine
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vLfmI_0gej3cG600
Source: @mariahcarey/Instagram

Mariah Carey is proving she's still everyone's sweet, sweet fantasy! The multi Grammy Award winner took to Instagram on Monday, July 11, to show fans she's still got it with a gorgeous, makeup-free selfie.

"A quiet moment 🦋💜," she captioned the adorable snap.

Article continues below advertisement

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gjT0r_0gej3cG600
Source: mega

Carey smiled for the camera as she rocked a trendy, purple, animal-print top with her long, brunette locks falling loosely around her shoulders.

"Ageless queen. now give us the album moment 😘😘 LYM," one follower praised her in the comment section. A second fan added, "THE UNDISPUTED QUEEN PERIOD! A STAN SINCE 1990!"

Article continues below advertisement

The "All I Want For Christmas Is You" singer may be subtly clapping back with the sexy snapshot following an incident last month when she posted a video of her in full glam mode. Social media users flooded her Instagram, pointing out everything from their opinion that she was wearing too much makeup to speculating she'd gotten plastic surgery.

"How many fillers can one get??? Dear Lord?????" a disgruntled follower quipped in the comments. "Love you Mariah but so damn insecure I don’t even recognize you. Way too much just way too much."

Source: OK!

Article continues below advertisement

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dBL0k_0gej3cG600
Source: @mariahcarey/Instagram

MARIAH CAREY'S BEAU BRYAN TANAKA 'FEELS UNCOMFORTABLE' WITH POP STAR SPENDING 'THOUSANDS PAYING FOR HIS DESIGNER CLOTHES, JEWELRY AND CARS'

Despite the criticism, Carey previously admitted she isn't actually a big fan of wearing a face full of makeup in her day-to-day life. The award-winning artist prefers to save her full-glam looks for for flashy Hollywood events.

"If you’re not wearing a lot of makeup, you don’t have to take a lot of it off," she confessed in a 2015 interview while discussing beauty standards and aging. "So, my goal is to wear the least amount of makeup possible so I don’t have to steam my face and take it all off."

"I do [have bad hair days], and then I have to apply my 500 hours of beauty school," she continued. "If it’s really bad, I’ll just slick it back and put it in a bun."

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Mariah Carey’s Feelings About Nick Cannon’s Newest Babies On The Way Revealed

Nick Cannon, 41, confirmed he is expecting his eighth child in January. It is also reported he is expecting his ninth, making it hard not to wonder what his ex-wife, Mariah Carey, 52, and the mother of his first two children, 11-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe, thinks of his busy baby-making schedule. Fortunately, a source close to the Queen of Christmas filled HollywoodLife in on exactly that. “Mariah has been very tight-lipped when it comes to her feelings about Nick’s love life because she doesn’t even want to go there. Nick can do what Nick wants to do and as long as he is always there for Monroe and Moroccan, Mariah will continue to keep her opinion about his personal life to herself,” the source told HL EXCLUSIVELY, adding that Mariah moved on from their split “a long time ago.”
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Mariah Carey’s Daughter Monroe, 11, Is So Grown Up In Fashion Show Video As She ‘Brawls’ With Brother Moroccan

Mariah Carey’s twins are a chip off the old block, as they proved ready for their close-up in the singer’s latest Instagram post! 11-year-old siblings Monroe and Moroccan, whom the Grammy winner shares with ex Nick Cannon, were featured in a hilarious video where they put on a fashion show complete with wardrobe changes, poses, flashing camera lights, adoring fans and a bumping soundtrack (showcasing Mariah’s own ditty “Fantasy”). At the end of the video, Monroe and Moroccan get into a phony brawl on the catwalk, prompting their mom to caption it, “No kids were harmed in the making of this video.”
BEAUTY & FASHION
hotnewhiphop.com

Azealia Banks Calls Beyoncé A Creep Who Watches Everything She Does

Azealia Banks is getting a lot of deserved praise right now. She has always been a champion for house music and her early work certainly fits within that genre. Some fans believe her contributions to house music are immense and that Beyoncé and Drake's latest forays into house music can be attributed to Banks' influence.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mariah Carey
Person
Bryan Tanaka
HollywoodLife

Cardi B Shows Off Son Wave, 9 Mos., & His Killer Dance Moves On Family Day With Offset: Watch

Cardi B, 29, gave her fans an adorable glimpse of her nine-month-old son Wave, in her latest Instagram post! The rapper cheered on her youngest child as he danced by quickly kicking his feet in the arms of his dad Offset, 30, in a new video she shared to her story. The tot was wearing an all white outfit as he smiled, which in turn, caused his proud father to smile before sweetly kissing him on the cheek.
THEATER & DANCE
ETOnline.com

How Kim Kardashian Feels About Having More Kids After Pete Davidson Reveals Dream to Be a Dad

Kim Kardashian has her sights on career and not more children. A source tells ET that The Kardashians star is thinking more along the lines of justice than babies. "Kim is getting more and more serious about her career as a lawyer and she's not necessarily thinking about having more kids at the moment,” the source says. “Pete and Kim are still having fun now and not totally at the point of having children together. This is the most fun that Kim is having in any relationship she has ever been in and she feels like she's in the best place of her life. She is really just soaking it up.”
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
shefinds

Kylie Jenner Shared The Most Adorable Photo Of Her Son On Instagram—See Him Cuddle With Travis Scott In New Photo

After breaking the internet back in February when they announced the arrival of their second child, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott always warm our hearts when they share glimpses of their (fairly private) family on IG! Jenner just posted the sweetest photo of her family to honor Scott on Father’s Day, and her 355 million followers are still not over it.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Selfies#Cosmetics#Jewelry#Aging
HollywoodLife

Travis Scott Gushes Over Kylie Jenner For ‘Throwing That A## Down’ In Rare Post

Travis Scott, 31, showed love for the mother of his two children, Kylie Jenner, 24, on Father’s Day! The rapper, who doesn’t post about his personal life often, posted a photo of the makeup mogul from the back as she cooked at a stovetop in a white tank top and tie-dye jeans. Some of her long hair was pulled back into a clip and she held a plate in one hand as she used a cooking tool over a skillet in the other.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Jason Momoa Poses With His 2 Kids In Rare Photo After Lisa Bonet Split

Jason Momoa, 42, gave fans a glimpse of the bond he shares with his two kids, in his latest Instagram post. The actor posed with his daughter Lola, 14, and son Nakoa-Wolf, 13, who he shares with ex Lisa Bonet, at a recent UN conference for ocean conservation, in a new pic. They were all smiles as they had their arms around each other and looked at the camera.
CELEBRITIES
Elle

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn Passionately Make Out in the Bahamas and Confirm They’re Thriving 5+ Years In

Shortly after a fan spotted Joe Alwyn and Taylor Swift dining together in New York City with a friend, the very private couple of five and a half years was photographed by paparazzi publicly making out in the picturesque Bahamas water while on vacation. TMZ ran the initial photos and details, reporting that the two were seen there on Sunday. Here they are, kissing in the ocean—happy summer solstice, indeed:
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Kristin Cavallari Shades Ex Jay Cutler Over Divorce: ‘Best Thing I’ve Ever Done’

Kristin Cavallari is making a brand new start, and she’s not holding back on her feelings about her divorce from her NFL-star ex-husband, Jay Cutler. In a revealing new podcast interview, Kristin admitted that her divorce was difficult — but ultimately worth it. “The scariest thing that I’ve ever done is get a divorce,” she said during an appearance on The School of Greatness podcast’s latest episode.
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
PopSugar

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Shows Off Her Dance Moves to the Tune of Doja Cat's "Vegas"

At 16, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's daughter Shiloh Jolie-Pitt might have already found her calling: dance. On June 12, Jolie-Pitt, who's become a hit in the TikTok dance community for her impressive choreography routines, joined the Millennium Dance Complex squad to perform a routine set to Doja Cat's "Vegas" from the "Elvis" soundtrack. Casually dressed in an oversize Beatles T-shirt and Nike sweats, Jolie-Pitt slipped seamlessly into the routine, choreographed by Hamilton Evans, and showed off her promising dance moves.
THEATER & DANCE
OK! Magazine

OK! Magazine

81K+
Followers
1K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

#AlwaysTrending Check out OKMagazine.com. Follow us on twitter @OKMagazine and Instragram @OKMagazine!

 https://okmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy