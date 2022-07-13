Mariah Carey Stuns In Gorgeous Makeup-Free Selfie

Source: @mariahcarey/Instagram

Mariah Carey is proving she's still everyone's sweet, sweet fantasy! The multi Grammy Award winner took to Instagram on Monday, July 11, to show fans she's still got it with a gorgeous, makeup-free selfie.

"A quiet moment 🦋💜," she captioned the adorable snap.

Carey smiled for the camera as she rocked a trendy, purple, animal-print top with her long, brunette locks falling loosely around her shoulders.

"Ageless queen. now give us the album moment 😘😘 LYM," one follower praised her in the comment section. A second fan added, "THE UNDISPUTED QUEEN PERIOD! A STAN SINCE 1990!"

The "All I Want For Christmas Is You" singer may be subtly clapping back with the sexy snapshot following an incident last month when she posted a video of her in full glam mode. Social media users flooded her Instagram, pointing out everything from their opinion that she was wearing too much makeup to speculating she'd gotten plastic surgery.

"How many fillers can one get??? Dear Lord?????" a disgruntled follower quipped in the comments. "Love you Mariah but so damn insecure I don’t even recognize you. Way too much just way too much."

Despite the criticism, Carey previously admitted she isn't actually a big fan of wearing a face full of makeup in her day-to-day life. The award-winning artist prefers to save her full-glam looks for for flashy Hollywood events.

"If you’re not wearing a lot of makeup, you don’t have to take a lot of it off," she confessed in a 2015 interview while discussing beauty standards and aging. "So, my goal is to wear the least amount of makeup possible so I don’t have to steam my face and take it all off."

"I do [have bad hair days], and then I have to apply my 500 hours of beauty school," she continued. "If it’s really bad, I’ll just slick it back and put it in a bun."