Nick Cannon Refused To Promote Sherri Shepherd's New Show Out Of Loyalty To Wendy Williams, Claims Insider

He may not like committing to romantic relationships, but Nick Cannon has no problem pledging his loyalty to those who have helped him along the way.

Later this year, Sherri Shepherd's eponymous talk show will premiere, and the program is said to be a replacement to Wendy Williams' now defunct show. In order to build up hype for the new series, production company Debmar-Mercury asked the Nickelodeon alum to do some promotions — but he's reportedly refused to do so because of his friendship with Williams.

"Nick Cannon would not endorse her out of allegiance to Wendy," a source disclosed to Page Six. "He wasn’t cool with how they handled him and how they abruptly canceled his show and hustled everyone out of there and took their computers and s**t."

For those who don't know, the comedian's self-titled show was on air for just six months before production pulled the plug. Regardless of the cancellation, the 41-year-old felt "indebted and grateful to Wendy," since she was the one who paved the way for his program.

"[Debmar-Mercury] was definitely relying on Wendy’s numbers to propel Nick’s numbers, and they placed a bet with Fox once [the network] got rid of The Real," the source explained. "They assured Fox they would get their numbers, and they failed miserably."

However, a production insider told the outlet, "It’s not true, and Nick was always a pleasure and business professional."

Williams, 57, admitted she wasn't a fan of how her long-running series came to an end last month, telling The Post, "There was nothing I liked about [the episode]." The star wasn't on the show due to ongoing heath woes.

Regardless, Shepherd, 55, is confident she'll succeed in her new venture.

"I've always dreamed about this," she gushed of having her own series. "I always wanted something where I could make people laugh, that's always been my why, to make people feel good. We create magic where there is none, and there is really nobody I think who can fill that void, but I'm here and that's what I'm bringing."