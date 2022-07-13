ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Meghan Markle Is Embracing The Celebrity Lifestyle In California: 'Her Royal Status Gives Her A Lot Of Leverage,' Spills Source

By Stephanie Kaplan
OK! Magazine
OK! Magazine
 3 days ago
Is living in sunny California giving Meghan Markle a big head? While the mom-of-two and Prince Harry stated they wanted to live a private life as they settle down with their two children in Montecito, sources claim the former actress has put herself on a bit of a pedestal.

"There’s a lot more going on in Meghan’s world than people think, she just keeps it very private these days but her royal status gives her a lot of leverage," an insider spilled to Closer. "She spends most of her time in Montecito, but she heads into L.A. every week or so."

While the 40-year-old used to hold business meetings at her and the Duke of Sussex's home, the source said she now books "a conference room at the five-star Beverly Hills Hotel, known to locals as The Pink Palace."

Markle has also been keeping good company, often visiting Oprah Winfrey for private movie nights, "dinner parties and spiritual gatherings" where other "power players" are in attendance.

And though the star once shared a story of how she and her hubby, 37, fell in love while cooking together, she now prefers dinging out at celeb-loved hotspots.

"If she’s going into Beverly Hills or West Hollywood for lunch or dinner, she’ll generally call ahead and request a table that is completely secluded," the source noted. "Some of her favorite places were off the beaten track and not all that well-known, like gourmet sushi joints in the Downtown area or authentic Mexican places in the area she grew up in. But, generally speaking, these days she likes higher-end hangouts like Cecconi’s, Sunset Tower, Sugarfish or Lucky’s steakhouse in Montecito."

The source claimed she's waited on hand and foot at the popular establishments, and the bill can sometimes be as high as $5,000. Her ritzy spending has reportedly caused locals to start referring to her as "The Princess of Montecito."

A Star magazine insider shared that Markle has also developed quite the shopping habit, often ordering things directly to her home so she doesn't have to be seen by the paparazzi. But when she does want to run an errand or two, "she tries her best to keep a low profile, usually wearing jeans and a baseball cap."

To learn more about the royal family, listen below to the buzzy new podcast, "The Firm: Blood, Lies and Royal Succession."

Comments / 162

morning dove
3d ago

Weird Hollywood in their fake façade need to realize that Megan Markel is not a duchess she is not Royal and she was married into the royal family but now that they’ve left she has no royal title she likes using it to gain money and prestige but she’s a joke. 🤮🤮🌪🌪

Reply(12)
144
lisa lindeman
2d ago

MM was and is a B rated cable TV actress that married into the royal family. Meghan herself is nothing without Harry. She has no royal lineage and she is not a working royal. MM recently hired a dream PR team who are trying to change peoples prospective while they are also her trying to make her seem news worthy. Hence why we have been seeing all these articles and pics of her since the jubilee. Which by the way was only present bc she is married to a member of the royal family.

Reply(3)
80
Happy cat
3d ago

The article was published in a tabloid seen in grocery check out aisles. Which should be a measure of Markles lack of popularity.

Reply(3)
65
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
RELATED PEOPLE
