Tempe updates city entryway signs
The city of Tempe is investing in itself, starting by updating the signage at its key entryway points.
According to a city news release, the 29 signs were first installed in the 1990s and have not been changed since. The redesigned signs will highlight the city’s important community partnerships and its overall brand.
The city highlighted eight of the new signs:
- Acknowledging that Tempe sits on the historic homelands of the O’Odham and Piipash people
- People are at the heart of Tempe, which holds equality and inclusion as ingrained beliefs
- Tempe sets the standard for innovation and progress
- Tempe is perfectly centered in Arizona but stands apart with its views and ideals
- Proud home of ASU
- Tempe Diablo Stadium is the spring training home of the Angels
- Tempe Sister Cities brings Tempe to the world
- Tempe businesses are the lifeblood of the community
The Tempe City Council has increased its investments in parks, streets, golf courses and more as part of the Refresh Tempe initiative, which aims to improve and maintain the city’s amenities and infrastructure.
