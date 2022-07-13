Tempe updates city entryway signs

The city of Tempe is investing in itself, starting by updating the signage at its key entryway points.

According to a city news release, the 29 signs were first installed in the 1990s and have not been changed since. The redesigned signs will highlight the city’s important community partnerships and its overall brand.

The city highlighted eight of the new signs:

Acknowledging that Tempe sits on the historic homelands of the O’Odham and Piipash people

People are at the heart of Tempe, which holds equality and inclusion as ingrained beliefs

Tempe sets the standard for innovation and progress

Tempe is perfectly centered in Arizona but stands apart with its views and ideals

Proud home of ASU

Tempe Diablo Stadium is the spring training home of the Angels

Tempe Sister Cities brings Tempe to the world

Tempe businesses are the lifeblood of the community

The Tempe City Council has increased its investments in parks, streets, golf courses and more as part of the Refresh Tempe initiative, which aims to improve and maintain the city’s amenities and infrastructure.