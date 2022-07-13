ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix Independent

Surprise college honors Eichners with major scholarship

Phoenix Independent
Phoenix Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06fexo_0gej37Aw00

Ottawa University announced the establishment of the Kevin and Marylin Eichner Scholarship on June 30, in honor of the transformative impact the Eichners have had on the university.

The scholarship, a $3 million endowed fund, will support undergraduates at both the Ottawa, Kansas, and Surprise residential campuses.

“Kevin and Marylin have been the face of Ottawa University for many years,” said Dr. Bill Tsutsui, OU president and CEO. “Kevin’s leadership and vision as president and chancellor from 2008 to 2021 and Marylin’s warmth and commitment to the OU community as First Lady laid the groundwork for the university’s ongoing growth and dynamism.”

The Kevin and Marylin Eichner Scholarship will support students of promise with demonstrated financial need. In addition to the newly endowed scholarship, the original building at Ottawa University Arizona, Founders Hall, will be renamed the Kevin and Marylin Eichner Hall.

The OUAZ campus was a vision of Eichner’s early in his tenure at OU and through his leadership and persistence, the successful second residential campus opened in 2017. A ceremonial rededication of the building will take place in early October.

Leadership gifts to the Eichner Scholarship were made by OU graduates Jim (1957) and Jeanne (1956) O’Dell, Jeff Hull (1988), Hank Scherich (1960), and John (1979) and Marny Sherman.

Other major gifts were provided by Tim (1980) and Karla (1979) Dye, Kevin (1973) and Marylin (2000) Eichner, Ron and Peggy Guziak, Michael (1968) and Martha (1968) Hetrick, and Anne Mills.

Dozens of additional donors — alumni, current and former Board of Trustees and Chancellor’s Advisory Council members, faculty and staff — have also made meaningful contributions towards the endowment.

“The creation of this scholarship not only celebrates the legacy of the Eichners, but also represents a historic investment in the long-term future of the University,” Tsutsui said. “The Eichner Scholarship, along with the many other sources of financial support available to our students, underlines Ottawa University’s commitment to keeping our life-changing education affordable and accessible to all. Generations of Ottawa students will benefit from the generosity of the donors to this scholarship.”

The scholarship is the largest endowed fund in the university’s history and will increase the university’s endowment by more than 15%.

While June 30 marked Kevin’s last day as chancellor emeritus, his involvement in the OU community will continue for years to come as he was voted a life trustee during the university’s June board of trustees meeting.

Founded in 1865, Ottawa University prepares professional and liberal arts graduates for lifetimes of personal significance, vocational fulfillment and service to God and humanity as a Christ-inspired community of grace and open inquiry.

Ottawa University serves more than 4,500 students through its residential campuses in Ottawa, Kansas, and Surprise, and adult campuses in Overland Park, Kansas; Surprise; Brookfield, Wisconsin; and online.

Visit this site for information.

Comments / 0

Related
KNIX 102.5 KNIX

Arizona Just Made A Major Change To Its Requirements For Being A Teacher

Arizona Governor Doug Ducey signed a new piece of legislation into law this week that would change what requirements are needed for teachers to instruct in a classroom. Teachers no longer need a college degree to teach in a classroom. Instead, teachers only need to be enrolled on a college or university to get their degree in order to begin teaching at public schools, according to AZ Family. This new legislation makes it easier for teachers to get into the classroom, but it has been met with both positive and negative reactions.
ARIZONA STATE
12news.com

Republican Arizona lawmaker threatens school funding 'war'

ARIZONA, USA — A veteran Republican state legislator is confirming the fears of some educators after he said legislators are prepared to retaliate against public schools if a petition drive is successful regarding school vouchers. State Senator David Livingston of Peoria (R) said there “would be war” if an...
ARIZONA STATE
TechCrunch

Autonomous vehicles startup Nuro winds down operations in Phoenix

Nuro told employees that the Phoenix Depot location would be closed by October 1, according to an internal email viewed by TechCrunch. It will continue to operate out of its Tempe, Arizona facility and corporate employees will not be affected. However, several autonomous vehicle operators (AVO) in Phoenix have been laid off as a result.
PHOENIX, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College#Ottawa University#Education#Eichners#Founders Hall#Ouaz
AZFamily

Solar company tells Sun City man he owes $27K for solar panels

A Phoenix man says he paid Mi Padre Landscaping $3,000 to do several modifications, including widening his gate entrance. Ford is expanding a recall of SUVs and telling owners to park them outside after a series of engine fires that can happen even when the ignitions are off. Here's what...
SUN CITY, AZ
familydestinationsguide.com

Best Breakfast in Phoenix, AZ — 30 Top Places!

An exciting desert city to visit is Phoenix for its attractions, shopping, and dining opportunities. Besides its brightly-lit nightclubs and stunning golf courses, you’ll have your pick from an eclectic food scene filled with delicious cuisines. Indeed, the Arizona capital boasts of flavors from classic American to the more...
PHOENIX, AZ
KNIX 102.5 KNIX

This Is The Most Supernatural City In Arizona

The Grand Canyon State has its fair share of dark history and creepy places for those seeking a spooky adventure. In addition, there have also been tons of UFO sightings. Data from GreatLakesStakes.com determined the most supernatural cities in the state. The study includes the total number of ghost and UFO sightings.
ARIZONA STATE
SpaceNews.com

Virgin Galactic selects Arizona for spaceplane manufacturing facility

WASHINGTON — Virgin Galactic announced July 14 plans to assemble a fleet of suborbital spaceplanes in a new factory in a suburb of Phoenix. The company said it has started work on the factory in Mesa, Arizona, where it will perform final assembly of new Delta-class spaceplanes. The facility is scheduled to be fully operational by late 2023. The first of those spaceplanes will start flying private astronauts in 2026, the company projects.
MESA, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Oregano’s reopens in Tempe, expands to N. Phoenix

Oregano’s, the popular local neighborhood Italian restaurant, reopened its downtown Tempe location on July 12. Oregano’s Downtown Tempe is located at 523 West University Drive and will offer their full dine-in menu of unique Italian inspired dishes and signature pizzas. “The Downtown Tempe location was one of our...
TEMPE, AZ
restaurantclicks.com

Must-Try Authentic Mexican Restaurants in Phoenix

Though this large city has a wide variety of cuisines and flavors, if there’s one thing Phoenix can do right, it’s Mexican food. With its close proximity to the Mexican border, the southwestern feel, and the locals’ love for delicious Mexican fare, it’s no surprise this city excels when it comes to making enchiladas, tamales, burritos, and more.
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC15 Arizona

Endorsements highlight divide within Republican party

It's not often an incumbent governor wades into his party's primary for Secretary of State. But Governor Ducey endorced Phoenix businessman Beau Lane Wednesday via Twitter. When you are polling at 5%, with less than two weeks to go before the primary, any endorsement is welcome. Especially if it comes from the Governor. "I was delighted to get that endorsement," Lane said.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Nearly 30,000 Arizona APS customers eligible for SRP rebate

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - When it comes to electricity usage, nearly 30,000 APS customers across the Valley may be eligible for a rebate. That rebate would be paid through competing utility company SRP. For most of the last 40 years, APS customer and Phoenix resident Marc Burke has earned a...
PHOENIX, AZ
kjzz.org

How Phoenix, SRP and federal government will address canal encampments

Changes are coming to address homeless encampments along SRP’s canal system in Phoenix. For the past nine to 12 months, Councilwoman Ann O’Brien said there’s one question she could always count on getting at neighborhood and district meetings: what’s being done to address the encampments along the canals?
PHOENIX, AZ
kjzz.org

Marijuana dispensary in Phoenix votes to unionize

Workers at a local marijuana dispensary recently voted to form a union, but their employer Curaleaf has filed objections to the election with the National Labor Relations Board. Curaleaf did not reply to a request for details on its objections to the vote to unionize by workers at one of...
PHOENIX, AZ
oucampus.org

1102 - 1110 E Turney Ave

Beautiful Renovated 1 Bedroom near Central Phoenix - This is a beautiful 1 Bed apartment. Completely Renovated... Great lighting, new laminate floor, tiled bathroom, New appliances (washer/dryer included). There is a desert landscaped courtyard with a crystal blue POOL. GATED community. Property is located adjacent to the canal where the Grand Canalscape Project is underway. Beautifying the area and making the waterside path friendly and scenic for running, biking, and walking trails. Property is also very close to downtown Phoenix and the countless offerings of restaurants, nightlife, and boutique retailers.
PHOENIX, AZ
12news.com

'Went for a morning waddle': Ducks strolling on I-10 rescued by DPS

AVONDALE, Ariz. — A family of ducklings is safe and sound after two DPS troopers escorted them across Interstate 10 and Fairway Drive in Avondale early Saturday morning, Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) pictures showed. The roadway camera pictures captured the guiding efforts of the troopers as they controlled...
AVONDALE, AZ
Phoenix Independent

Phoenix Independent

Phoenix, AZ
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
124K+
Views
ABOUT

A local news site dedicated to covering Phoenix, the fifth-largest city in the U.S. Focused on the people, places and events that make the city and the region among the top growth spots in the country.

 https://www.yourvalley.net/phoenix-independent/

Comments / 0

Community Policy