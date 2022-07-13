ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Save big on these splurge-worthy products during Amazon Prime Day 2022

By Amina Khan, Reviewed
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3s9kQN_0gej33e200

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Before Amazon Prime Day 2022 ends tonight, don't miss out on splurge-worthy tech and home needs. Among everyday items, we've found some even better sales on high-end products like vacuums and Bluetooth headphones.

Are you in need of an air purifier for your home? Then look no further than this Shark HE601 Air Purifier, which is currently discounted $220 from the retail price of $449.99, a whopping 49% savings. If you're planning a vacation and need new good-quality luggage, then this set of two Samsonite luggage items is on sale for $196, a savings of $293.99 off the retail price (a 60% discount).

These are our favorite splurge-worthy Amazon Prime Day deals

  1. Apple Watch Series 7 from $279 (Save $70 to $120): It's available in a range of sizes and materials, and is the most advanced Apple Watch. It features powerful health innovations like sensors and apps to measure your blood oxygen.
  2. GE Profile Opal Countertop Nugget Ice Maker for $429 (Save $150): Make ice that's ready fast to cool all your drinks. The best part? This machine is portable!
  3. LG 65-Inch OLED C1 Series Alexa Built-In 4K Smart TV for $1,696.99 (Save $803): Watch your content come to life in over 8 million pixels and enjoy the Google assistant and Alexa services built in.
  4. Vitamix 5200 Blender Professional-Grade, Self-Cleaning for $299.95 (Save $105.59): With variable speed control and stainless steel blades, you can cook up a storm with this blender.
  5. Bose QuietComfort 45 Noise-Canceling Bluetooth Headphones for $229 (Save $100): These headphones come in colors triple black and white smoke. They're the perfect balance of quiet, comfort, and sound.
  6. TCL 65-Inch 6-Series 4K UHD Dolby Vision HDR QLED Roku Smart TV for $999.99 (Save $500): You'll enjoy watching shows and movies with the superior 4K Ultra HD display.
  7. Shark HE601 Air Purifier for $229.99 (Save $220): Features a six-fan airflow, heightened odor protection, and ultra quiet delivery rate.
  8. Shark IZ682H Vertex Pro Cordless Stick Vacuum with IQ Display for $349.99 (Save $150): Keep your home extra clean with this powerful performing vacuum.
  9. Samsonite Winfield Two Hardside Expandable Luggage for $196 (Save $293.99): Get travel ready with these sturdy and sleek suitcases!
  10. Ring Spotlight Cam Battery HD Security Camera with Built Two-Way Talk and a Siren Alarm for $279.98 (Save $120): Connect your Ring camera with Alexa and monitor your home infrared night vision.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

