ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

Salmanzadeh trial moved to January 2023

By David Gay
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bVoC8_0gej2cIJ00

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the United States District Court for the Northern District of Texas Amarillo division have officially set a date for the trial of Erfan Salmanzadeh. This comes after officials from the prosecution, along with Salmanzadeh’s legal team, asked for the trial, originally scheduled for August, to be moved to the end of 2022.

According to court documents filed Tuesday in Amarillo Federal Court, Salmanzadeh’s trial is now set to begin at 9:30 a.m. on Jan. 10, 2023 in Amarillo Federal Court. According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, Salmanzadeh has pleaded not guilty to three counts of “Making and Possessing an Unregistered Destructive Device” along with one count of “Use and Attempted Use of a Weapon of Mass Destruction.”

According to previous reports, Salmanzadeh was initially indicted in August 2021 after an explosion occurred in the 3600 block of Lenwood Drive in July 2021. First responders were called to that reported explosion, which led to a number of homes being evacuated in the area. At a house in the block, officials found numerous explosive materials, as well as an improvised explosive device, which officials allege is linked to Salmanzadeh.

Officials with Amarillo Federal Court said in the documents filed Tuesday that the trial was pushed to January 2023 because of the “voluminous” discovery in the case. They also stressed the complex and time-consuming nature of the discovery.

“…This case is so unusual and complex that it is unreasonable to expect adequate preparation for pretrial proceedings or for the trial itself within the time limits established by the Speedy Trial Act,” the documents read.

Comments / 0

Related
abc7amarillo.com

Amarillo woman acquitted of 2018 shooting death

POTTER COUNTY, Texas (KVII) — A 28-year-old Amarillo woman was acquitted of the murder of a man in May 2018, attorneys said Friday. Desiray Burks was acquitted of a first-degree murder charge on Thursday in the 108th District Court in Potter County, according to the Sixth St. Law Office.
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Amarillo woman acquitted from charges for 2018 murder

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Potter County jury has acquitted a woman who was charged with first degree murder from a 2018 case on Thursday. According to court documents, the First Degree Murder trial of Desiray Burk has ended with a verdict of acquittal Thursday evening. Documents say on May...
AMARILLO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Amarillo, TX
Government
City
Amarillo, TX
98.7 The Bomb

Stinnett Teacher Accused of Improper Relationship Surrenders

A teacher with PSP-CISD has turned herself in to the Hutchinson County Sheriff's Office following an indictment. Kaylyn Paige Miller, 30, was indicted on June 30 by a Moore County grand jury on a charge of Improper Relationship Between Educator/Student. This offense, under Texas law, carries a punishment of up to 20 years in TDCJ and a fine of up to $10,000.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Politics Courts#Politics State#Texas Amarillo#Amarillo Federal Court#Myhighplains Com
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Amarillo man pleads guilty to meth distribution in federal court

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — An Amarillo man recently pleaded guilty in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Texas Amarillo Division to a methamphetamine-related charge. This comes after an incident in east Amarillo in June 2020. According to documents filed earlier this month in Amarillo Federal Court, Randy Raymond Moody, also referred […]
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Amarillo Public Health releases COVID-19 report card for July 15

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The city of Amarillo’s public health department released its most recent COVID-19 report card Friday, featuring combined weekly data for Potter and Randall counties, total COVID-19 data since March 2020 as well as the most recent COVID-19 hospitalization information. COVID-19 Hospitalization According to the July 15 COVID-19 Report Card, 36 patients […]
AMARILLO, TX
98.7 The Bomb

Are You Safe In A Dressing Room In Amarillo?

We all know there are some creepy people out there, and they do some wild things. Well, this has to be one of the creepier things I've heard happen in Amarillo in a while. The Amarillo Police Department is on the hunt for a man they suspect was trying to take a video of an underage girl in a Walmart dressing room.
AMARILLO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
KFDA

Active COVID-19 cases surpasses 2,000 in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Public Health Department reported today active COVID-19 cases passed another milestone on their way back up surpassing, 2,000 cases. Combined cases in Potter and Randall counties had previously dropped below 100 in May. The Center for Disease Control and Prevention rates the community level...
AMARILLO, TX
abc7amarillo.com

Dumas police: 'Movie Money' circulating in town, 2 suspects identified

DUMAS, Texas (KVII) — The Dumas Police Department is reporting counterfeit $100 bills making the rounds and wants the community to be aware. Officials said the reports have come during the past two days and two suspects have been identified but police want local businesses and residents to be aware of the counterfeits.
DUMAS, TX
abc7amarillo.com

Water line break costly for businesses in southwest Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — A break in a water line in Amarillo forced businesses along S.W. 45th Avenue to change their operations resulting in a loss of revenue. So how are businesses coping after being told their water was going to be off for a day or longer before having service restored Friday morning?
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

19K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

MyHighPlains.com offers breaking local, state, and national news alongside leading weather, sports, lifestyle, and entertainment coverage for the Texas Panhandle.

 https://MyHighPlains.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy