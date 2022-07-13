Update: Pottawattamie Train versus Semi Accident Claims on Life

(Walnut) A semi driver died in a semi versus train accident on 510th and Rosewood Road southeast of Walnut on Wednesday afternoon.

Pottawattamie County Chief Deputy Sheriff Jeff Theulen tells KSOM/KS95 News the accident happened at around 2:30 p.m. of a semi impacting a train at the intersection of 510th and Rosewood Road. Fire Departments and the Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched, and when they arrived, the truck was fully engulfed in flames, and a small grass fire started at the scene.

He says preliminarily, the eastbound train drug the southbound truck hauling distillers by-products about 100-to-150 yards.

Theulen says it appears the rail signals were working at the time of the crash and were still working at the time of this release. Theulen says two and possibly more cars are derailed, so he expects the intersection to be closed for a while.

Theulen says the deceased party was still at the scene as law enforcement waited for clearance from the medical examiner, and traffic investigators. The deceased person’s identification was unknown at the time of this release.

Theulen says the fire departments responding to the scene were Walnut, Marne, Atlantic, Avoca, and Hancock. The Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office and Iowa State Patrol assisted at the scene.

The accident remains under investigation.