ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Far Left and far Right unite in France to shoot down COVID-19 passport bill

By Brady Knox, Breaking News Reporter
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2srMqs_0gej25Rh00

France's far-left and far-right parties united on Tuesday to defeat a proposal that would require proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test to enter France.

The proposal was put forth by French President Emmanuel Macron's ruling En Marche party, which lost its majority in the National Assembly last month, according to AFP. The far-right National Rally and far-left France Unbowed were joined by moderate right-wing Republicans, known as The Republicans, to shoot down the proposal, 219-195. The victory for the opposition marks the first major defeat for En Marche since the loss of its majority.

A video shared on Twitter showed the jubilant reaction of the National Assembly following the proposal's defeat. En Marche MP Maud Bregeon denounced the celebration, posting the video on Twitter with the caption: "Clear collusion between the extremes, each one applauding the other."

The debates surrounding the proposal were characterized by "an atmosphere like a football match," according to ruling MP Remy Rebeyrotte. Several speakers were interrupted and shouted down by opponents.

The opposition took to Twitter to celebrate the victory. "The macronists will have to learn to listen to the National Rally instead of insulting it as they constantly do. We are essential!" said National Rally MP Edwige Diaz.

"The votes won yesterday evening at the Assembly attest to how much the era of the concrete votes of the Playmobils of the first five-year term is well over. We could see the disarray of the macronists, on the verge of panic," tweeted Jean-Luc Melenchon, founder of France Unbowed. "Playmobil" is an insult used by France Unbowed to describe En Marche deputies, portraying them as mindless toys.

With his loss of the majority, analysts say Macron will now need to rely on the centrist right-wing Republicans, who occupy 62 seats in the National Assembly, to enact legislation.

Comments / 0

Related
WashingtonExaminer

Italian prime minister offers to resign

Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi offered to resign Thursday after losing the support of one of Italy's largest political parties. The prime minister said he will tender his resignation to Italian President Sergio Mattarella because he did not want to run a government that did not have the support of Italy's Five Star party, which became the country's biggest party in Parliament in 2018 before breaking apart earlier this year.
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Emmanuel Macron is 'physically and psychologically exhausted' and 'speculation is growing that he is depressed' as he faces second term with no parliamentary majority

French president Emmanuel Macron is said to be tired and depressed following the loss of his parliamentary majority on June 20. The president is heard sighing in front of his companions, saying 'we are all tired' after a long and bitterly-fought election campaign, according to Le Monde, with friends describing him as 'dazed', 'blocked' and 'absent'.
ELECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Edwige Diaz
Person
Emmanuel Macron
Newsweek

Italy's Prime Minister Mario Draghi Second NATO Leader to Resign in a Week

Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi announced that he will resign from his position on Thursday, becoming the second NATO leader to resign over the past seven days. Draghi announced his resignation after a political party in his ruling coalition, called the 5-Star Movement, failed to support him in a parliamentary confidence vote earlier on Thursday over his plan to address rising living costs, Reuters reported.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Republicans#French#En Marche Party#The National Assembly#Afp#The National Rally
Indy100

This map shows what would happen to you if a nuclear bomb was dropped where you live

We live in what seems like an ever increasingly hostile world.The conflict in Ukraine has been a stark wake-up call for many people that huge superpowers like Russia have the capabilities to launch an attack on their neighbouring nations and have shown indications that they aren't willing to stop there.Just last week, Vladimir Putin's ally Andrey Gurulyov said on Russian state TV that if they wanted to trigger World War III they would first drop the bombs on London.Gurulyov, a member of the pro-Putin United Russia party said: "We’ll destroy the entire group of the enemy’s space satellites during the...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Health
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
217K+
Followers
67K+
Post
116M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy