A Seattle man faces a hate crime charge after he was accused of yelling racist threats outside the home of Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., while he was packing a handgun. Brett Allen Forsell, 48, was ordered held in lieu of $500,000 bail after he was arrested in King County near Jayapal's home late Saturday. Prosecutors have said that probable cause was found for a hate crime and that they could make a charging decision as soon as Wednesday.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 3 DAYS AGO