SARATOGA SPRINGS — Since 1976, the Friends of the Saratoga Springs Public Library has promoted and advanced the goals of the library. The funds provided by the Friends are aimed toward enhancing to the library’s facilities, programs and collection through a strong history of volunteerism and fundraising. Community support is primarily generated through memberships and the Friends Book Shop, which was founded in 1994 to generate income while providing the community with affordable reading material and a convenient, meaningful way to upcycle used books.

SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO