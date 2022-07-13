25 best last-minute Prime Day deals still available now

(Image credit: Amazon/Tom's Guide)

The sun is slowly setting on Prime Day 2022. Sure, there will be other Amazon sales this summer. But history shows that today's deals are the lowest prices we'll see from Amazon until Black Friday season kicks off later this fall.

Whether you're shopping for an inexpensive iPad or your first OLED TV, we're rounding up the best last-minute Prime Day deals you can still get. Remember: Prime Day ends at 11:59 p.m. PT.

Last-minute Prime Day sales

Smart TVs

TV sale: deals from $89 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

If you need an inexpensive TV and don't require 4K resolution, Amazon is still offering its Fire TVs for as little as $89. Keep in mind, the cheap TVs tend to be smaller 720p or 1080p models (which could be great for a small dorm room or apartment). However, the sale also includes larger sets. These are among the cheapest TV deals we've seen from Amazon.

TCL 55" 4K QLED TV: was $549 now $429 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

LG A1 48" 4K OLED TV: was $1,199 now $676 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Coming in and out of stock: The A1 series is LG's entry-level line of OLED TVs. The TV offers Dolby Vision/HDR10/HLG support, Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa built-in, plus webOS 6.0, which gives you access to many major streaming apps like Disney Plus, Netflix, Apple TV and more. Priced at $676, it's the cheapest OLED TV we've ever seen. If Amazon sells out, Best Buy just dropped it to $679 (opens in new tab).

LG 48" C1 OLED 4K TV: was $1,499 now $796 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

If you can afford to spend a little more, Amazon also has the LG C1 OLED TV on sale for $796. As one of our favorite OLED TVs, the LG C1 packs a powerful 4th-gen AI processor, support for AI voice assistants and all the Smart TV features you could need. It offers better performance than the entry-level A1 mentioned earlier.

Gaming

PS5 Disc w/ Horizon Forbidden West: for $549 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

We've yet to see a Prime Day PS5 restock. However, you can still register for Amazon's next invite-only restock. Amazon will offer this Horizon Forbidden West bundle for $549 and/or the standalone PS5 console for $499 (opens in new tab). Log into your Prime account and click the "request invitation" button (where the buy button would normally be located) to sign up.

Oculus Quest 2 w/ Gift Card: for $299 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

It's not a price cut per se, but Amazon has the Oculus Quest 2 bundled with a free $25 gift card. In our Oculus Quest 2 review (opens in new tab), we called the Oculus Quest 2 the best VR headset you can buy. It has an impressive game library, intuitive controls, and good built-in audio, all of which makes this one of the best overall virtual reality headsets to date.

PS5 DualSense Charging Station: was $29 now $19 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

There was a time when getting a hold of an official DualSense Charging Station took days. However, now you can get one with a Prime Day discount. This docking cradle keeps your DualSense controllers juiced up for when you need them most. It can hold two pads at once, and charges via an outlet, freeing up the USB ports on your PS5 console.

Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart: was $69 now $39 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart is the game the PS5 was born to play. It takes full advantage of the console's suite of next-gen features from the lightning-fast SSD to the innovative DualSense controller. The colorful action-adventure game sees intergalactic duo Ratchet & Clank return to what the sister Dr. Nefarious in a dimension-hopping quest.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate 3 Month Membership: was $44 now $39 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Xbox Game Pass is a nearly essential membership for any Xbox Series X owner. Giving you access to more than 400 high-quality games, this subscription service is one of the best deals in gaming. This Prime Day deal makes it an even better value.

Apple

Apple Watch 7 (GPS/41mm): was $399 now $279 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Apple Watch 7 is $120 off at Amazon. This is the best Apple Watch deal we've ever seen on the Series 7. (Its previous all-time price low was $309 back in April). Apple's latest smartwatch features a larger display, brighter screen, and faster charging and blood oxygen sensors to help with health monitoring. The 45mm model is also $115 off (opens in new tab) and at its lowest price ever.

10.2" iPad (64GB/2021): was $329 now $299 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Despite its age, the 2021 iPad is still a great tablet for just about anyone. It features Apple's A13 Bionic CPU, a 12MP front camera, and 64GB of storage (instead of 32GB like its predecessor). You also get support for Center Stage, which uses machine learning to adjust the front-facing camera during FaceTime video calls. It's now at its lowest price ever. The 256GB model is also on sale for $429 (opens in new tab) ($50 off).

MacBook Pro 14" (M1 Pro/512GB): was $1,999 now $1,799 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $200: The 2021 MacBook Pro sports Apple's new M1 Pro CPU, which delivers 8 more GPU cores, a better Media Engine, and more memory bandwidth than the already incredible M1 chip. It's also Apple's first 14-inch MacBook Pro featuring a 14.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR mini-LED display with 3024 x 1984 resolution. Others specs include 16GB of RAM and a 512TB SSD. You also get three Thunderbolt 4 ports, HDMI port, SDXC card slot and a MagSafe 3 port.

11" iPad Pro (128GB/2021): was $799 now $699 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The 11-inch iPad Pro sports Apple's M1 CPU for record-breaking speed and performance. It features a stunning 11-inch Liquid Retina display with 120Hz Pro Motion, TrueTone, and P3 wide color. You also get 12MP wide and 10MP ultra-wide cameras and Wi-Fi 6 support. Amazon has the 128GB model at its lowest price to date, which makes this one of the best last-minute Prime Day deals you'll find for Apple's pro tablet. If you don't see this price, try checking a different color tablet.

Smart home

Echo Dot (4th Gen): was $49 now $19 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

It's a predictable sale, but one of the best Alexa speakers (opens in new tab) you can buy is now on sale for just $19. The Echo Dot is the latest smart speaker from Amazon. It offers solid audio quality in a newly redesigned spherical shape. It's now over 50% off its usual price.

Blink Outdoor w/ Free Blink Mini: was $134 now $59 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Blink Outdoor is a fully wireless home security camera that records video in 1080p, lets you store video locally (or on the cloud) and has a two-year battery life. In our Blink Outdoor Camera review (opens in new tab) we named it the best weatherproof, wireless home security cam you can get for under $100. It now includes a free Blink Mini.

Ring Floodlight Cam with Echo Show 5: was $284 now $159 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

This floodlight camera has a 1080p resolution, 3D motion detection, two-way talk, a 110-decibel siren, two 2,000-lumen floodlights and connects to both 2.4 and 5GHz Wi-Fi. Even better, this deal also includes the Echo Show 5 (2nd gen), so you can use the smart display to see who's at your door.

iRobot Roomba 692: was $299 now $179 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

This bump-and-clean robot vacuum is enhanced with the Roomba app, which adds some higher end bells and whistles — like geofencing — that are typically found on more expensive robot vacuums. But it works with Alexa, and its 3-stage cleaning system and multi-surface brushes are effective with pet hair and other dirt.

Phones

Unlocked Moto G Power (2021): was $249 now $149 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

There are multiple versions of the Moto G Power out there, but the 2021 model lasts the longest and has a better processor than the 2022 version. Amazon is knocking the price of the 2021 model to just $149. When it comes to duration, it featured the best phone battery life (opens in new tab), though a more recent gaming recently supplanted it. Still, this is a long-lasting bargain handset.

Unlocked Galaxy S22: was $799 now $599 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

For a limited time, Amazon has the unlocked Samsung Galaxy S22 on sale, and at a $200 discount. the savings are substantial. The S22 features a 6.1-inch Dynamic AMOLED FHD+ display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 CPU, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. You also get a 40MP (f/2.2) front camera and three rear lenses that include a 50MP (f/1.8) main, 12MP (f/2.2) ultrawide and a 10MP (f/2.4) 3x telephoto lens.

Unlocked Google Pixel 6 Pro (5G/128GB): was $899 now $699 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The flagship Google Pixel 6 Pro has dropped to $699 at Amazon — a brilliant saving on a great device. This epic Android device packs a Google Tensor processor, 120Hz display, incredible camera array and a beautiful refreshed design. It's one of the best value smartphones on the market and thanks to this Prime Day deal it's now an even better bargain.

Unlocked OnePlus 10 Pro (128GB): was $899 now $799 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Here's a rare discount for OnePlus' latest flagship phone, although it's still a touch higher than the $720 lowest we've seen this model go for on Amazon. Our top pick for Android flagship value, the OnePlus 10 Pro (opens in new tab) sports excellent battery life, 65W charging and a gorgeous 120Hz OLED display. We also like its matte textured glass and overflowing camera block.

Toys

The Game of Life (Super Mario Edition): was $29 now $21 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The classic Game of Life is given a fresh twist in this Mario Edition. Featuring characters, artwork and gameplay inspired by the beloved video game series, players of all ages will love this one. It's been reduced by almost 30% for Prime Day.

Clue (Harry Potter Edition): was $38 now $24 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The iconic "whodunit" is transported to The Wizarding World in Clue Harry Potter Edition. As Harry and pals, you must figure out who vanished, what spell was used and where the crime happened. Explore Hogwarts and prove yourself the world's greatest magical detective.

Lego Classic Large Creative Brick Box: was $59 now $43 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Let your child's imagination run wild with this 790-piece set, which includes 33 different colored bricks, 8 different types of toy windows and toy doors, 2 green baseplates and 6 toy tires and toy wheel rims. And when they're done playing, they can store everything in the included box.

Lego Star Wars Mandalorian Starfighter: was $59 now $47 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

There are lots of Lego Star Wars sets on sale on Amazon right now, including this impressive Mandalorian Starfighter. With 544 pieces and and 3 minifigures included, it's great for Star Wars fans young and old.

