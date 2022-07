A Dallas-based food festival has set its sights on Houston. Chefs for Farmers will make its Bayou City debut on Sunday, October 2. Held at Autry Park, the new mixed-use development at the intersection of Shepherd Drive and Allen Parkway, Chefs for Farmers describes itself as "bringing chefs and local farmers together through the art of creating exceptional dishes and drinks for an unforgettable experience." It accomplishes that goal in a tasting format with chefs serving attendees from individual stations.

