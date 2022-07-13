Super-"Buck"-Moon Arrives Wednesday Night!

There is an area of rain moving into Lower Michigan as of 11:50 this morning. Here’s the expected track of the blob of rain. The rain area will move southeast this afternoon. At the same time, the rain area will decrease slightly in intensity and the area will shrink some.
SkyBridge Michigan is scheduled to open this fall, and the much-anticipated attraction will be the world’s longest timber-towered suspension bridge. How cool is that? The bridge will be located at Boyne Mountain Resort in Boyne Falls, Michigan between the peaks of McLouth and Disciples Ridge. Once it opens in...
As the weekend approaches, there are nine Michigan beaches closed or under contamination advisories for unsafe water quality. But there are still plenty of opportunities to cool off by taking a dip in the state’s lakes and rivers. Before heading to your local beach, check this list of beaches...
I don’t think I’ve ever met anyone who doesn’t like macaroni and cheese. As a kid, it was one of my favorite dishes, and it’s still one of my top. Of course, Michigan has plenty of great places to grab a hot, creamy bowl of mac and cheese.
CHEBOYGAN COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A 30-year-old man won the Michigan Lottery's largest ever instant game prize this month. The Cheboygan County resident claimed a $6 million jackpot from the lottery's new $300,000,000 Diamond Riches instant game, which launched earlier this month. The lucky winner bought his ticket at the...
A 30-year-old Cheboygan County man started shaking when he recently won a record-setting Michigan Lottery prize. The man, who chose to remain anonymous, won $6 million on a $300,000,000 Diamond Riches game, the largest prize ever offered on a Michigan Lottery instant game, according to the Michigan Lottery. "I heard...
Select hunters may need to apply for a limited-hunt access permit to hunt deer in some areas. Universal antlerless licenses are available for purchase over the counter without an application. Upper Peninsula deer hunters. In the central part of the Upper Peninsula, new deer management units 351 and 352 will...
On a typical day, McDonald's restaurants nationwide serve nearly 5.5 million eggs. And as it turns out, every egg McDonald's serves east of the Mississippi River comes from one farm in Ionia County. Did you have an Egg McMuffin this morning? Maybe a Bacon, Egg & Cheese Biscuit? Perhaps a...
Like most industries, air travel took a nosedive (pardon the pun) during the pandemic. But the latest figures released by the Federal Aviation Administration show that the numbers of passengers boarding planes in Michigan began a significant rebound in 2021. Several airports in Michigan more than doubled their outgoing passenger...
Who wants to go on an old-fashioned train experience?. Growing up, I would watch Harry Potter, Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade, and Mission Impossible. In those movies, the train scenes were iconic. It made little Lisha want to travel on a luxury train so badly. Now, I (and all...
Have you heard this news? I swear it sounds like it could be an urban legend, but it's not... There have been multiple alligator sightings in Michigan's Kalamazoo River near Albion College. Alligator Sightings in Michigan. Again, it totally sounds like an urban legend. Or at the very least, not...
We could possibly have a very meaningful rain falling on part of Michigan Friday and Friday night. It’s a rainstorm that is taking a similar track to its wintertime cousin, the Alberta Clipper. Right now we should eye up the weather feature by looking at this satellite loop. Look...
As a kid, I remember watching an old 1930s 'Little Rascals' film called “Choo Choo” where the kids and little Spanky switch places with orphans being transported on an 'Orphan Train'. Of course, things get out of hand in classic 'Rascals' style and they have to turn back. Little did I know that there were real “Orphan Trains” that carried orphans from New York and Boston to a few western states and many, many of them to Michigan.
GLEN ARBOR, MI - “Some things never change” is the slogan for one legendary Michigan watering hole that dates back to the 1930s. Art’s Tavern, situated along scenic M-22 in the heart of Glen Arbor, has been serving Michiganders and tourists from around the world since 1934.
Have you ever wondered how supernatural your city is?. GreatLakesStakes.com determined the most supernatural cities in each state, taking into account the total number of ghost and UFO sightings per city. According to the data, Grand Rapids is the most supernatural city in Michigan. It clocked in at 150 total...
Mac & Cheese is a staple side dish (yes, only considered a side dish) in my household. As a young kid, it was a priority for me to learn how to make the best and most gooey mac & cheese. I must say that I have achieved that goal. So,...
FLINT, Mich. - Michigan's top doctor, Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian says they are watching COVID-19 very closely when it comes to hospitalizations and cases. “If we have a wave, it should not be a silent wave that would be something that we're communicating out to the public," says Bagdasarian. Cases of...
Michigan has four counties at a high COVID-19 Community Level as of Thursday, July 14, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. For the past two weeks, Michigan has had zero counties at the top level. The CDC puts counties in three buckets: low, medium or high. The...
Comments / 0