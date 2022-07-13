Kenosha County teen fentanyl overdose suspected

A 19-year-old Racine man is facing almost nine years in jail for charges filed from four different criminal complaints filed against him in the last year. The cases against D’Andre Martinez date back to June 2021 and include a felony charge of operating a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent, two misdemeanor counts of criminal damage to property, and one misdemeanor count each of disorderly conduct as well as battery and disorderly conduct with domestic abuse assessments. In total, if he is convicted of all charges, Martinez could spend 8-1/2 years in prison and pay up to $42,000 in fines.

2 DAYS AGO