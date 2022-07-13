Kenosha County teen fentanyl overdose suspected

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police have released photos of two people they are seeking to identify in connection to a fatal hit-and-run crash in Bronzeville Monday night. A silver 2012 Lexus IS250 was driving southbound at a high rate of speed in the 4800-block of South Drexel Boulevard at about 8:48 p.m., police said.
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee County judge sentenced Michael Huddleston on Friday, July 15 to 20 years in prison and another 15 years of extended supervision in the shooting death of his 8-year-old daughter this past January. Huddleston pleaded guilty in May to two criminal counts against him – neglecting a...
1:10 a.m. Thursday — A caller in the 600 block of North Cumberland Drive reported they woke up to someone pounding on the door and it appeared they were trying to break in. The caller and the husband were locked inside the bedroom. A second caller in the area reported three teenagers were in his yard and they ran away. An ordinance citation was issued.
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee County judge sentenced Jonathan Roblero-Ramirez on Friday, July 15 to seven years in prison and another five years of extended supervision in connection with a fatal crash near Cesar Chavez Drive and Scott Street in January. Roblero-Ramirez faced four felonies including. Second-degree reckless homicide (guilty plea)
Milwaukee police are investigating the fatal shooting of a 2-year-old girl on the cities north side on Friday. The shooting happened around 9:00 Friday morning at 13th and Ring. Police say a 33-year-old women was taken into custody related to the shooting. No details on the relationship between the young victim and the suspect have been released.
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A Milwaukee man will spend 20 behind bars for the shooting death of his 8-year-old daughter, and another 15 years of extended supervision. Michael Huddleston was convicted of first degree reckless homicide and possession of a firearm by a felon after his daughter, Tiana Huddleston, was shot and killed near 18th and Highland in January of 2022.
MOUNT PLEASANT, Wis. - A 59-year-old Mount Pleasant man was stabbed at a residence near Highway 11 and Kearney Avenue late on Thursday, July 14, officials say. Mount Pleasant police say the crime happened shortly before 9:30 p.m. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injures.
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened near 1st and Locust around 2:30 a.m. Saturday, July 16. A 26-year-old Milwaukee man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Milwaukee police continue to seek suspect(s). Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360...
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal shooting that killed a 2-year-old girl Friday, July 15. Officials say it happened around 9:10 a.m. near 13th and Ring. The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office says the child was pronounced dead at a local hospital. Police say the circumstances...
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV/AP) - A 2-year-old Milwaukee girl has died in what authorities are calling an accidental shooting. Police were called about 9:10 a.m. Friday to a report of a gunshot injury. The Milwaukee Medical Examiner’s Office stated in a tweet around 10:30 a.m. that it was responding to an alleged homicide of a toddler on the 3200 block of North 13th Street.
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A woman was shot to death while sitting in a car near her best friend's house. Now, Milwaukee Crime Stoppers needs your help to solve her murder. A picture captured the car Milwaukee police believe the suspect who killed 29-year-old Tierra Payne was driving on Oct. 11 of 2020.
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WMTV) - UPDATE: Davis Witty has been located and is safe, according to the Wisconsin Department of Justice. The Wisconsin Department of Justice issued a silver alert for a missing man from Milwaukee County. 86-year-old Davis Witty is described as a white man with blue eyes. He is...
GLENDALE, Wis. - A Glendale police chase on Wednesday, July 13 ended with four people arrested after they took off on foot across Interstate 43. Officers tried to stop a car for speeding near Green Bay and Silver Spring – but the driver sped off. Stop sticks were used on southbound I-43 near Hampton Avenue, but when the car stopped in the construction zone occupants took of on foot.
A 19-year-old Racine man is facing almost nine years in jail for charges filed from four different criminal complaints filed against him in the last year. The cases against D’Andre Martinez date back to June 2021 and include a felony charge of operating a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent, two misdemeanor counts of criminal damage to property, and one misdemeanor count each of disorderly conduct as well as battery and disorderly conduct with domestic abuse assessments. In total, if he is convicted of all charges, Martinez could spend 8-1/2 years in prison and pay up to $42,000 in fines.
(WBBM NEWSRADIO) — A 25-year-old man was shot to death Friday in Englewood on the South Side, police said. The man was involved in a “narcotics related transaction” about 7:10 p.m. in the 7000 block of South Eggleston Avenue when another person pulled out a handgun and shot him in the stomach and thigh, Chicago police said.
RACINE — A GoFundMe has been created for a 21-year-old man who was shot and killed in Racine on Monday, July 11. Kareem A. Mclain was shot in the head near Deane and 17th late Monday night and was pronounced dead on the scene. Mclain's mom, Haleemah Abdullah, said...
Comments / 3