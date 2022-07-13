ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

NBA Summer League Update: How the First-Year Tigers Are Playing

By Zack Nagy
LSUCountry
 3 days ago

The LSU Tigers have been well-represented in the 2022 Las Vegas Summer League, showcasing their elite skill sets while looking to either improve their spot in the rotation or earn an NBA contract.

Three players from last year’s LSU squad will be entering their rookie season in 2022-23, headlined by SEC 6th Man of the Year Tari Eason. Along with Eason, Darius Days and Shareef O’Neal are also taking part in Summer League.

Here is how the three former Tigers have played to this point:

Tari Eason - Houston Rockets

The No. 17 pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, Eason has been lights out to this point for the Rockets, with some already coining him the steal of the draft. The Rockets have played three games thus far with Eason boasting averages of 16.7 points, 11.7 rebounds, 1.0 blocks and 1.3 steals per contest.

In the Rockets third game, Eason went for 22 points, 10 rebounds, three assists, two steals and two blocks, notching his third consecutive double-double of Summer League play. It’s no surprise his success has been instantaneous. With an elite two-way game and a jump shot that is rapidly progressing, Eason has all the tools to be successful.

The Rockets play their fourth Summer League game Thursday, July 14th at 8:30PM CT.

Darius Days - San Antonio Spurs

Despite going undrafted in the 2022 NBA Draft, Days has been on a tear for the Spurs throughout Summer League play with his best game coming Sunday. The former LSU standout went for 17 points, 13 rebounds, and 2 steals while shooting 46% from the field.

Days is working towards earning a two-way contract from San Antonio where he will compete on their G-League affiliate while hoping to get called up to the Spurs roster.

San Antonio plays their fourth Summer League game Thursday, July 14th at 3:00PM EST.

Shareef O’Neal - Los Angeles Lakers

Like Days, O’Neal also went undrafted in the 2022 NBA Draft. Immediately inking a Summer League deal with the Lakers, he is also fighting for a two-way contract. Through three games, O’Neal hasn’t quite gotten into a rhythm, still trying to find his role, but he has shown tremendous fight.

Once O’Neal declared for the NBA Draft, many organizations believed he would be a player that would take some time to develop, therefore, it isn’t quite time to lose hope with what O’Neal is capable of. With a sturdy frame and capable jump shot, he has all the tools to become a stretch big at the next level.

Los Angeles plays their fourth Summer League game Friday, July 15th at 10:00PM CT.

ESPN

How Matt McMahon and LSU became college basketball's 2022-23 expansion team

BATON ROUGE, Louisiana -- It must have felt like a cruel April Fool's joke to Matt McMahon. In the early afternoon hours of April 1, LSU sophomore Mwani Wilkinson entered his name into the transfer portal. In isolation, a four-points-per-game scorer exploring his transfer options wouldn't have been a national story -- but Wilkinson was the 13th member of the 2021-22 Tigers who was set to depart.
BATON ROUGE, LA
