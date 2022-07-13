ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What exactly is 'Ken-ergy'? Let Barbie star Ryan Gosling explain ... sorta

By Lester Fabian Brathwaite
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn The Gray Man, Ryan Gosling's new Netflix thriller with Chris Evans, Evans insults Gosling by calling him a Ken doll. While that's rich coming from someone who's literally a human action figure, Gosling, who plays the iconic himbo in the new Barbie movie, says it's "not an insult at...

EW.com

Regé-Jean Page calls his Bridgerton character a 'Regency f---boy': 'Simon was kind of horrific'

Regé-Jean Page is coming for Lady Whistledown's feathered pen with his biting analysis of his Bridgerton character, Simon Basset. Page, who portrayed the spoon-licking duke in the first season of Netflix's steamy period romance drama, called his breakout character a "Regency f---boy" during a conversation with Variety's Marc Malkin at the premiere of his upcoming spy thriller, The Gray Man.
EW.com

Samara Weaving and Tony Revolori join cast of Scream 6

Star Samara Weaving is ready for an appointment with Ghostface. EW has confirmed that Weaving and Tony Revolori have both joined the cast of the sixth Scream movie. Weaving's other previous movies include Mayhem and Bill & Ted Face the Music, while Revolori is known for his appearances in The Grand Budapest Hotel and the Spider-Man franchise. Weaving's breakout film Ready or Not was directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett who oversaw this year's Scream and are also directing the new movie.
EW.com

Jeff Goldblum will play a god... again

Jeff Goldblum, who has long exuded an otherworldly air of authority and wisdom, will become a god amongst men for his next role. But what else is new for the actor who, even when he's not voicing the actual character of God, is often playing characters with god-like traits. EW...
Chris Evans
Ryan Gosling
HollywoodLife

Elon Musk’s Dad Errol, 76, Reveals He Welcomed A Baby With His Stepdaughter Jana Bezuidenhout, 35

Errol Musk, the 76-year-old father of Elon Musk, 51, just revealed that he had not one, but two unplanned babies with his 35-year-old stepdaughter. After a 2018 revelation that he had a son, now 5, with Jana Bezuidenhout, he told The Sun in an interview published July 13 that a daughter was born three years ago, as well. He admitted that the second child was “unplanned.”
EW.com

Where the Crawdads Sing

They don't really make fairy tales for women over 40. If they did, though, it might look a little like Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris — a sweet, featherweight meringue of a movie so fantastical it threatens to float away on its own sugar high, if not for the sheer generosity of the story's premise and luminous commitment of its lead actress. Lesley Manville, Oscar-nominated for 2017's The Phantom Thread, stars as Ada Harris, a middle-aged housekeeper long accustomed to scrubbing the floors of ingenues and aristocrats in post-war London. She lives alone in a modest tenement, passing after-work hours at the pub or the racetrack with her cheerful best friend (Ellen Thomas) and holding out hope that the soldier husband long missing in action will return to her.
EW.com

The Gray Man review: Russo Brothers' globe-trotting thriller delivers movie stars and mayhem

He will strangle them in Hong Kong; he will kill them in Manilla. He leaves a trail of broken bones in Rome and an asteroid-size pile of rubble in Vienna. (Which seems like it should fall under some kind of UNESCO heritage laws, though who's got time for those?) Sierra Six (Ryan Gosling) is a government agent, but an extremely off-the-books one, which is why they call him the Gray Man: He's vapor, an assassin without a name or a past or a place he calls home. And, with the help of half of Hot Hollywood, he leaves a swath of destruction and fitted pants across several continents in the Russo Brothers' latest slice of post-Marvel pandemonium (on Netflix July 22) — a maximalist action thriller that is almost comically violent, unfailingly glib, and intermittently very fun.
EW.com

The Russo brothers joke that Iron Man and Loki 'deserved to die'

Anthony and Joe Russo have directed two of the all-time highest-grossing films in box office history — which has naturally led to them being the subject of many Google searches over the years. In a new video interview with Wired, the brothers answer some of those popular questions, including about their work in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
EW.com

Ryan Gosling and the Russos talk The Gray Man, brutal fight scenes, and bonding over pizza

Ryan Gosling is no stranger to big-budget blockbusters and tense action scenes — but with The Gray Man, he's officially stepping into action hero territory. The 41-year-old actor headlines Netflix's The Gray Man, starring as a reluctant CIA agent tangled in a global conspiracy. Directed by Marvel alums Joe and Anthony Russo, The Gray Man is part globe-trotting spy thriller, part smash-'em-up spectacle, and Gosling brings a snarky, everyman charm to the role, popping bubble gum and cracking dry quips as he casually takes out baddie after baddie. Along the way, he collects both enemies and allies: Gosling's Blade Runner 2049 costar Ana de Armas pops up as a sympathetic fellow agent, while Chris Evans steals scenes as a gleefully sociopathic assassin, sporting a crisp mustache and improbably tight white pants.
EW.com

Where the Crawdads Sing author wanted for questioning in on-camera murder from 1996

In 1996, Where the Crawdads Sing author Delia Owens and her husband Mark were the subjects of an ABC documentary, Deadly Game: The Mark and Delia Owens Story, about their work trying to save elephants from poachers in Zambia. During the production, an alleged poacher's murder was filmed and now, more than 25 years later, Owens is still sought for questioning in his death.
EW.com

Jak Knight, comedian, writer, and Bust Down star, dies at 28

Jak Knight, a stand-up comedian, writer, and actor best known for his work on Bust Down, Big Mouth, and Pause With Sam Jay, died Thursday night in Los Angeles at 28. Knight's family confirmed the news to EW. A cause of death was not disclosed. Knight's star was on the...
EW.com

Here's why you should be watching globe-trotting adventure series Blood & Treasure

If you're looking for hours of fun, put Blood & Treasure at the top of your watch list. Created by Matthew Federman and Stephen Scaia, Blood & Treasure follows antiquities expert Danny McNamara (Matt Barr) and thief Lexi Vaziri (Sofia Pernas) as they go treasure hunting around the world. Season 1 saw the duo searching for the sarcophagi of Antony and Cleopatra in order to stop a ruthless terrorist. Season 2 will set Danny and Lexi on a course to find the Spirit Banner of Genghis Khan as it turns up the dial on adventure to bring the summer blockbuster experience to television.
EW.com

Maya Rudolph's 6 most memorable roles

In Apple TV+'s new series Loot, Maya Rudolph stars as a billionaire divorcée who goes on a journey of self-discovery, portraying a character who can, at turns, be both wholesome and raunchy, confused and confident, outrageous and deeply sad. Though Rudolph made her name as a comedic performer during her years on Saturday Night Live, she's since morphed into a fascinating actress with depth and range. Below, we've highlighted some of her most memorable roles that demonstrate what a versatile performer she is.
