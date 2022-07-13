Severe Weather Statement issued for Stillwater, Yellowstone by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-14 15:43:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-14 16:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Big Horn; Carbon The National Weather Service in Billings has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for West central Big Horn County in south central Montana Central Carbon County in south central Montana * Until 430 PM MDT. * At 342 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Joliet, or 19 miles southeast of Columbus, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Bridger, Joliet, Fromberg, Pryor, Edgar, Boyd and Rockvale. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

BIG HORN COUNTY, MT ・ 2 DAYS AGO