High Springs, FL

Free lunch July 14 in High Springs

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePress release from Deeper Purpose Community Church. Anyone from the community is welcomed to stop by Deeper Purpose Community Church this Thursday, July 14, between noon and 1 p.m. for a free lunch plate, desserts, and drinks. Prayer is...

Bo Diddley’s Bo-B-Que to be held July 30

The Bo Diddley Foundation is hosting an exciting community event in Archer: The Bo-B-Que. After the successful event The Bo Diddley Explosion in April, the Bo Diddley Foundation is once again offering a community event in the spirit of Bo. Bo Diddley believed in giving back to his community, and his spirit lives on in Archer through his daughter, Mrs. Evelyn Cooper, and his grandson, Mr. Garry Mitchell, who together run the Bo Diddley Foundation. The Bo-B-Que will be held on July 30 at the Archer Community Center. Children’s games start at 10:00 a.m., and Zumba starts at 11:00. The doors for the concert open at 1:30 p.m., and the concert starts at 2 p.m. and runs until 9 p.m. Tickets are $25 in advance or $30 at the door.
ARCHER, FL
Melrose Park Elementary will hold Summer Nights

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office will host Summer Nights on Friday. The event is from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m., and it is located at Melrose Park Elementary. They will have fun activities like cornhole and also have kid-friendly music. There will be free...
LAKE CITY, FL
High Springs, FL
Florida Society
Help a Military Veteran, Raise a Service Dog Puppy!

Patriot Service Dogs is seeking volunteer “Puppy Raisers” to assist in the training of puppies destined to change the life of a veteran. Established in 2009, Patriot Service Dogs is a nonprofit organization, based in Central Florida. It trains service dogs for military veterans struggling with a range of disabilities like Traumatic Brain Injury, PTSD, and loss of a limb. All dogs are sponsored ($7,500), so the veteran pays nothing for the dog or training. The two years of training each dog receives are made possible by a community of volunteer puppy raisers and incarcerated women at the Lowell Correctional Facility who participate in Patriot Service Dog’s WOOF Program. To date, the organization has placed over 50 service dogs with veterans and is an accredited member of Assistance Dogs International, the leading authority in the assistance dog industry.
LOWELL, FL
“What’s up” with K-Country 7/15

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - We talked about weekend events, giveaways, and some positive news for Mr. Bob. Here is what you missed in our talkback with K-Country. Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Residents upset with Yes! Communities property management

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Tenants living at a mobile home park in North Central Florida are in an uproar over living conditions. Residents living at the Hidden Oaks mobile park said they informed management about mold, roaches, and security deposits not being returned in a timely manner, plus more. Hidden...
GAINESVILLE, FL
Hampton family needs help making home wheelchair accessible

HAMPTON, Fla. (WCJB) - One mother of three is finally getting help making her home in Hampton wheelchair accessible after doing something that felt uncomfortable, asking for help. Natalie Jacobsen has lived in her home in Hampton for four years. She had troubled getting it accommodated to her needs. Jacobsen...
HAMPTON, FL
Residents discuss Ocala/Marion County’s entertainment options

Several residents wrote in to share their thoughts on the types of activities and entertainment options that they would like to see in the Ocala/Marion County area. “I would like to see a water park go into the same spot that Wild Waters was located. I would also like to see a lazy river at the park if we can get a water park back. Wild Waters was a huge success back in the late 80’s and 90’s. The place was always packed with guests and it kept kids out of trouble,” says Ocala resident Thomas Jarrell.
MARION COUNTY, FL
Non-profit org says they plan to help GRU customers

People have been sharing concerns with us about making ends meet, as their Gainesville Utility (GRU) bill rises. Vanessa Henry calls herself a local community advocate, she says she's lived in the City of Alachua all her life... until the pandemic started. "We moved out because of the GRU continuous...
ALACHUA, FL
The Top Springs in Florida, According to Southern Living

There's no question that Florida's beaches are understandably popular with tourists and locals alike. They're arguably beautiful, but if you're looking for consistently crystal-clear waters, you may want to check out Florida's springs. This is especially true in the summer when the cool waters of the springs feel particularly refreshing.
FLORIDA STATE
High Springs updated on 2,000-unit development

The High Springs City Commission received an update Thursday on a potential 2,000-unit subdivision that would build on 686 acres on the south side of the city and include single-family homes, multifamily dwellings and even senior living facilities. The land already has an approved planned development from 2005 along with...
HIGH SPRINGS, FL
July 19 School Board Meeting

The School Board Alachua County, Florida, shall hold a public meeting to which all persons are invited. DATE AND TIME: Tuesday, July 19, 2022 at 6 p.m. LOCATION: District Office Boardroom, 620 East University Ave, Gainesville, FL. PURPOSE: General Business Meeting. A. Meeting Opening. 1. Call to Order-Pledge of Allegiance.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL

