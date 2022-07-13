Mask mandate reinstated for Fort Wainwright Army Base

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - The Alaska Division of Forestry & Fire Protection announced at 7 a.m. this morning, Friday, July 15, Alaska has been downgraded from Preparedness Fire Level 5 to Level 4. The Emergency Burn Closure that has been in place since July 2 was lifted Thursday at 9...
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - The Catholic community in Fairbanks is preparing to say goodbye to one of its leaders, as Bishop Chad Zielinski has been reassigned to Minnesota. In 2014, Zielinski was named Bishop of Fairbanks by Pope Francis. “For about 8 years, he’s served here as our Bishop in northern Alaska, traveling to our 46 different parishes, celebrating the sacraments, being with the people,” said Robert Fath, Vicar General of the Catholic Diocese of Fairbanks.
AT&T workers in Alaska voted Wednesday to authorize a strike. Their union, Teamsters Local 959, has been negotiating a new contract with AT&T for several months. They’re asking for cost of living increases and more affordable health care. Employees have written letters describing paying premiums of more than $1,000 per month for their families.
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - At 1:21 p.m. in the afternoon on Thursday, July 14, a commercial structure fire was reported at 3207 International Street in Fairbanks. University Fire Department personnel were the first to respond, followed by the Fairbanks, Chena Goldstream and Fort Wainwright Fire agencies. The fire, which damaged...
Two hours southeast of Fairbanks, Alaska, on a farm carved out of the wilderness, most days you can find Scott Plagerman, Alaska’s last commercial dairyman, watching his milking robot hum away. A bubble gum pink udder, sprayed clean, moves into a cluster of laser-guided suction cylinders. Inch to the left. Inch to the right. Latch. Then the milk starts to flow.
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - Beginning on June 21, 2022 the Clear Fire was on 9,555 acres, primarily burning land northeast of Anderson, Alaska. The blaze has since become one of the largest fires in the Fairbanks area as it continues to grow to the south and the east, now having burned around 70,000 acres.
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - What glitters is often gold in Fairbanks as the community prepares to celebrate the 70th year of Golden Days. The Greater Fairbanks Chamber of Commerce is hosting the annual week-long celebration, which began as a commemoration of the discovery of gold in Interior Alaska by Felix Pedro.
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - Hundreds of athletes, dancers and artisans are in Fairbanks this week participating in the World Eskimo Indian Olympics, also known as “WEIO”. While there are many participants wowing the audience, there are also a lot of people behind-the-scenes to make sure the games, dancing, and other events run smoothly.
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - The Toe Kick. The One-Hand Reach. The Knuckle Jump. The Dancing. The friendships renewed and the friendships that are new. These are some of the things you will experience at the World Eskimo Indian Olympics (WEIO). For more than six decades, Alaska Natives and American Indians...
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - Fairbanks voters are getting a new tool to learn about their candidates for local office. On Monday, July 11, the Fairbanks City Council voted unanimously to allow those running for city office to provide biographical information for the public. If they choose to submit a biography,...
John and Kasey Robinson are proud to announce the arrival of their twin girls born June 7, 2022, in Fairbanks, Alaska. Josie Reese Robinson was born at 5lbs 12ozs and was 18 1/4 inches long. Millie Jade Robinson was born at 5lbs 7ozs and was 18 3/4 inches long. Josie and Millie were eagerly awaited by their older sister Shelby and brother Wyatt. Grandparents are Randy and Becky Peterson and Ron and Marlene Robinson all of Delta Junction. Great grandparents are Bob and Brenda Peterson of Delta Junction and Ronald Hover of Harviell, Missouri.
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - Update: Tuesday, July 12. 9:13 a.m. Flash flooding has washed out parts of the Richardson Highway at the Ruby Creek Bridge and the One Mile Creek Bridge. The highway is once again closed, from milepost 218 to milepost 234. This is a new closure in addition...
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTUU) - A juvenile riding a dirt bike near the Old Nenana Highway died after hitting a truck. The crash was reported at 7:41 p.m. Monday. According to an online dispatch from Alaska State Troopers, the juvenile was riding along a powerline trail that crossed over a driveway when they hit the truck as it was coming up the driveway.
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — One home has been destroyed by a wildfire burning in Alaska’s interior, while a majority of people under evacuation orders are sheltering in place, an official said Friday. The Clear fire is burning near the community of Anderson, about 80 miles (130 kilometers) southwest of Fairbanks. The city itself is not under an evacuation order, but three nearby subdivisions were earlier told to leave, as were those living in an area accessed by Kobe Road and cabins along the Teklanika River within two miles (3.2 kilometers) of the current fire perimeter. The evacuation was expanded Thursday to include structures that can be accessed by roads, driveways or trails on either side of the Parks Highway, from mile posts 273 to 280.
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - A federal grand jury in Alaska returned a 31-count indictment charging two Fairbanks men with conspiracy, bank and wire fraud, aggravated identity theft and money laundering. According to court documents, Jared Post, 25, and Levi Skulstad, 26, defrauded multiple banks and individuals they viewed as vulnerable...
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - Every year, Jack Townshend Point on the University of Alaska’s Troth Yeddha campus sees a play by William Shakespeare brought to life. These plays range from the bard’s famous tragedies to this year’s light comedy, “A Midsummer Night’s Dream.”. Plotlines involving...
