Kent County, MI

‘Beer, beauty, books’: KDL Coaster Art Contest taking submissions

By Luke Laster
 3 days ago

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Kent District Library is accepting submissions for their first ever Coast Art Contest.

“It’s great to see what people can come up with when they’re tasked with a creative challenge,” said Josh Mosey, KDL’s digital marketing strategist and the creator of the Coaster Art Contest.

In a collaborative effort between the library and their KDaLe brewery partners, winning designs will be featured on 2,500 coasters distributed throughout those breweries associated with the library.

“When I think about it — and maybe it’s just because I’m in the library scene — I think about beer, beauty and books,” says Mosey.

The submission stage of the contest lasts through Aug. 8. Mosey told News 8 the five best pieces will be selected by an in-house panel and the winning art will be printed on coasters and distributed to breweries. Sept. 1 is when we can expect to see the coasters hit the tables.

A sample for the KDL Coaster Art Contest. (Courtesy Kent District Library)

Mosey says they chose September because it’s library card sign-up month and they can sign up right from the coaster.

“It’s an opportunity to get our stuff into breweries,” says Mosey. “People can sign-up for library cards right from where they are sitting.”

The contest is available for those ages 18 and up.

For the full conversation with Josh Mosey , watch the video in the player above.

