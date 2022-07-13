Whitmer: Michigan won’t extradite in abortion cases

No storms today (Thu.). It should be mostly sunny and winds will be relatively light. Waves should be back down to around a foot on Lake Michigan and most or all beaches should have a green flag out in the morning. Friday, there is a Marginal Risk for a severe...
The Storm Prediction Center has West Michigan in a risk area for possible severe thunderstorms Tuesday PM/night. We’re at the east edge of the threat area and the primary threat would be damaging wind. SPC says: “Medium-range model guidance continues to highlight the potential for severe thunderstorms across the...
Comments / 0