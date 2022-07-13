ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Whitmer: Michigan won’t extradite in abortion cases

WOOD
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGov. Gretchen Whitmer issued an executive...

www.woodtv.com

WOOD

Severe Weather Outlook for Friday/Weekend

No storms today (Thu.). It should be mostly sunny and winds will be relatively light. Waves should be back down to around a foot on Lake Michigan and most or all beaches should have a green flag out in the morning. Friday, there is a Marginal Risk for a severe...
MICHIGAN STATE
WOOD

Severe Weather Chance Tue. PM/Night, July 19

The Storm Prediction Center has West Michigan in a risk area for possible severe thunderstorms Tuesday PM/night. We’re at the east edge of the threat area and the primary threat would be damaging wind. SPC says: “Medium-range model guidance continues to highlight the potential for severe thunderstorms across the...
ENVIRONMENT
WOOD

ULTA theft video

A video from the Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office shows security footage from the moment deputies say retail fraud was committed at ULTA Beauty on West Main Street in Oshtemo. (July 14, 2022)
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI

Community Policy