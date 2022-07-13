ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

GR commissioner walks out amid chaotic meeting; 3 arrested

WOOD
 3 days ago

A commissioner walked out and the...

www.woodtv.com

Nationwide Report

Woman in critical condition after an auto-pedestrian crash on US-131 in Grand Rapids (Grand Rapids, MI)

Woman in critical condition after an auto-pedestrian crash on US-131 in Grand Rapids (Grand Rapids, MI)Nationwide Report. On Friday morning, a woman suffered critical injuries after being hit by a vehicle on a highway in Grand Rapids. As per the initial information, the auto-pedestrian crash took place at about 11:15 a.m. on US-131. The preliminary investigation indicated that a woman was southbound on US-131 when her vehicle slipped on an unknown “oily substance” and crashed into a wall [...]
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD TV8

PD: 2 injured in shooting in southeast Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say two people were injured in a shooting in southeast Grand Rapids Wednesday night. The Grand Rapids Police Department said it happened around 11 p.m. on Brown Street SE near the intersection of Jefferson Avenue SE. Two people were shot outside a house....
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Video shows FBI agents raiding Vicksburg home Thursday

VICKSBURG, Mich. — New video obtained by News Channel 3 shows the moment the FBI rolls up to a Vicksburg home on Ellery Grove Court to execute some kind of arrest and search warrant Thursday afternoon. The video, shared by neighbor Dawn Bear, showed at least six FBI agents...
VICKSBURG, MI
Fox17

Holland officials notify residents of planned helicopter landing Saturday

HOLLAND, Mich. — A planned helicopter landing is scheduled to occur during a fundraising event in Holland this Saturday. The city of Holland says Lake Macatawa will play host to “Rock the Coast,” which is raising money to benefit Shields of Hope. We’re told the city approved...
CBS Detroit

Body Of 33-Year-Old Recovered In Lake Michigan

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. (AP) — The body of an Ohio man was recovered Thursday in Lake Michigan, the fourth drowning from a day earlier in western Michigan. Authorities said Anthony Diehl, 33, may have been trying to help a 7-year-old boy who was struggling Wednesday in the water in South Haven. He also drowned. The search for Diehl, who was from Beaver Creek, Ohio, was suspended Wednesday night before resuming Thursday. “Unfortunately a lot of folks don’t pay attention to the red flags,” Van Buren County Sheriff Dan Abbott said. “You’ve got to stay out of the water when it’s rough like this and a lot of times it’s people who are not from the community. They don’t understand the undertow.” Separately, the body of a 60-year-old man was recovered from the Grand River channel to Lake Michigan in Ottawa County. A 16-year-old boy drowned at another park along the lake in Ottawa County. © 2022 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SOUTH HAVEN, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Holland man charged with murder following deadly stabbing

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — The Holland husband accused of stabbing his wife multiple times and killing her inside their Ottawa County home Monday has been charged. Matthew Richard Hallacy, 45, of Holland, was arraigned Wednesday in the 58th District Court. He was charged with open murder in the deadly stabbing of 32-year-old Quinn Hallacy.
HOLLAND, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

Man and boy critically injured in Allegan County crash

ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI -- A Plainwell man and 10-year-old girl were critically injured in a two-vehicle crash north of Allegan on Friday, July 15. Allegan County sheriff’s deputies said a 24-year-old Plainwell man was driving a car and failed to yield to traffic at a two-way stop sign at Babylon Road and 34th Street. The car was struck by a semi-truck.
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI

