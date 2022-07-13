ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nat’l Barbershop Music Day: Savannah barber shops say what they are playing

By Hollie Lewis
 3 days ago
SAVANNAH, GA. (WSAV) — Wednesday is National Barbershop Music Appreciation Day, no matter of anyone’s ability or inability to belt out their favorite tunes.

Considered by some to be an American-born musical style, in its simplest form, the definition of barbershop music centers around simple melodies sung in four-part harmony without instruments. Its harmony is rooted in African-American traditions of the late 1800s in the South. The melody is carried out by a lead, high tenor, bass singer and a baritone.

There is a wide range of music under the “barbershop umbrella”: contest music, show music, “barber pop,” gospel, religious, and patriotic music and some suggest it’s from an era when American barbershops served not only haircuts but also formed social and musical centers for men.

Today, both men and women visit barbershops and often enjoy music. Here are what some local Savannah shop owners and barbers say about the music they play, or not, for their customers.

Petra who works at The Barber Pole said, they enjoy playing “Dude (Looks Like a Lady)” by Aerosmith. “It’s just fun. It helps the day go by faster.”

Lisa Hall, owner of Vintage Barbers 912 said they enjoy listening to Billy Joel’s “Moving Out”. “Honestly, I would say because it’s always on. We always find ourselves singing it. We always listen to ’60s, ’70s, ’80s music and that’s one that seems to be on every station we listen to.”

She continued, “I grew up with music, my dad was a huge music buff. We even listened to some of the ’50s, but Elvis was a big thing that I grew up on. When I was forming the barbershop I had lost my little brother in 2020 and he was a musician. So when I was deciding on a theme for the shop it was music.”

Andrew, owner of Sho-Tyme Hair Cutz said, “I’m kind of like a Bruno Mars kind of guy. I like his music, I’m a fan and Silk Sonic, the group he’s in.”

Savannah’s Traditional Barbershop have designated Wednesdays to play old-school hip-hop at their shop. “We always do Wu-Tang Wednesdays. So, it’s always old-school hip-hop, completely unedited and unfiltered. It’s anything old school hip-hop from the ’80s and ’90s.” said shop owner Shane Smith.

“Other than that, I play punk music, reggae music, sometimes I do country and old school like ’70s rock. I get the most response from Wu-Tang Wednesdays because the Wu-Tang Clan knows no race, age or anything like that. Everyone loves it.”

Strictly Business Barbershop barber Eric, who goes by “E” said, “We listen to oldies because it doesn’t offend anyone. We don’t have a particular song but we listen to oldies so that it don’t offend anybody. The young people, they tap their feet. There are older people that sing along with it. Everyone appreciates it.”

Phat Heads Barber Shop enjoys the easygoing route regarding the music they play. “We do a little jazz. It’s mellow, it keeps everybody mellow, relaxed and it’s soothing. We play a variety of it.” said shop owner Jermaine Baker.

For Xan the Barber, also known as Slimm, it’s personal. “Mine is Go-Go music from Washington, D. C. I was born and raised there. It’s an indigenous music to my city. Nobody else plays this music. Very few comment on it, they say, ‘Oh, you must be from D.C..’. I get some kids in here bopping, I get some moms in here bopping, every now and again.” He continued, “The music for the shop is Gospel music and Gospel hip-hop. That goes with our shop, Christ Made A Way Barbershop and Salon.

For the Main Attraction Barber Shop, it’s a different tune. “I do ESPN, I do sports stations, talk shows, NBA, NFL, I don’t do music.” said shop owner Dwayne.

