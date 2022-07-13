ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Apostolate for Persons with Disabilities hosts event at Madison Mallards game

By Katelyn Davis
 3 days ago
MADISON, Wis. — The Apostolate for Persons with Disabilities had a gathering at Warner Park Wednesday during the Madison Mallards baseball game.

This was the first event that the group was able to hold since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. The event was made to be outdoors to promote social distancing.

During the pandemic, the group held services and masses virtually, but being able to enjoy the sunshine, baseball game, and grilled food was a highlight for many.

“People have been cooped up for years, so I think everyone is ready to get out and start living again and this has been great,” Bishop Donald Hying said.

They had their tent set up right behind the baseball game and right in between the concession stands.

“What we’re doing at the Mallards games, it’s kind of a reinvention of this great summer event. We have about 800 people here today and everybody is just having a great time,” Hying said.

The group was excited to get out and celebrate the people of their community.

“The Apostolate for People with Disabilities is a mission part of the Diocese of Madison and does beautiful things for people with physical and cognitive challenges,” Hying said.

With this event having a great turnout, the group is hoping that they are able to produce many more gatherings to get everyone back together again.

The Apostolate for Persons with Disabilities airs Sundays at 6 a.m. on WISC-TV.

Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

