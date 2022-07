All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Shuler King is probably the only comedian/funeral director on the comedy circuit, and he has opened for some of the most notable and talented comedians and comediennes in the industry. He credits his parents’ strict yet loving upbringing, his harsh surroundings growing up, and the state of the country today with giving him his comedic style, which he describes as raw.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO