Injured child rushed to hospital

July 6 A burglary was reported on July 6 at the 400 block of S. I-27. The incident is believed to have occurred the night before. Responding officers observed signs of a forced entry through the back door. Plainview police arrested a 22-year-old man on July 6 at the 4000 block of W. 13 th St. during a traffic stop. The individual was charged with three warrants - one for violation of promise to appear, one for display of an expired license plates and one for speeding. A burglary was reported at the 2900 block of W. 4 th St. on July 6 at the Plainview Country Club. Cash was reported missing. A suspect was observed in a surveillance video but the individual has not yet been identified. Fraudulent use of credit cards was...

PLAINVIEW, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO