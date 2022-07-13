Travis Dotson - Alyssa

UNION CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - Union County Sheriff’s Office deputies received a call at 2:20 p.m. on Saturday about a shooting on the 100 block of Race Way Drive, according to officials with the UCSO. The caller reported the victim was awake and alert. When deputies arrived, they determined...
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – An ‘extremely serious’ collision involving a motorcycle occurred on East Stone Dr. at North John B. Dennis Highway at 2 p.m., according to the Kingsport Police Department (KPD). According to the release, two people involved in the crash have been transported to the hospital. Motorists are advised to avoid the area […]
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Cocke County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that led to several men being detained in Parrottsville. On July 13, officers responded to an area on South Highway 340 for a shooting. According to a police report narrative, several people had been seen shooting at each other from a white Ford Ranger and a sedan.
KNOXVILLE, Tennessee. (WATE) — One man is dead following a shooting in North Knoxville according to the Knoxville Police Department. Around 8 p.m. on Friday, Knoxville Police Department officers responded to the Harb’s Market on Burnside Street for a shooting. Inside the store, officers found a man who had been shot. He was taken to […]
UNION COUNTY, Tenn. — The Union County Sheriff's Office said a parent is in the hospital after their small child accidentally shot them. Deputies said the parent was alert and conscious when someone called 911 to report the shooting Saturday around 2:20 p.m. According to the UCSO, the shooting...
MIDDLESBORO, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Middlesboro Police Department are looking for a missing man. Kyle Wiggins was last seen on July 8 in the area of Willow Street, close to the Binghamtown 4-way. According to police, Wiggins is 5′11″ and weighs around 180 pounds. He has...
2 people hospitalized after a traffic collision in Knoxville (Knoxville, TN)Nationwide Report. On Thursday, two people suffered injuries following a traffic collision in Knoxville. As per the initial information, the two-vehicle crash took place at about 7:30 p.m. on Rutledge Pike near Shipetown Road [...]
ROGERSVILLE — Two men have been arrested and charged after they allegedly robbed a Hawkins County man while on a road test and then led officers on a chase, eventually hitting a Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office vehicle. According to an arrest report from the HCSO, on July 12,...
KNOXIVLLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A pedestrian has died after they were struck by a vehicle on the Clinton Highway in northwest Knox County sometime before 1 a.m. Friday, according to the Knox County Sheriff’s Office. KCSO patrol units responded to the crash scene at 12:43 a.m. along the...
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An East Tennessee family asked for help after a fireworks accident put a man in the hospital with his hand sewn to his abdomen. Josh and Suzanne Beal were celebrating the Fourth of July when a faulty firework exploded in Josh’s hand, Suzanne told WVLT News.
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - An Indiana woman will spend two decades behind bars for her role in a federal stolen gun case. On Thursday, Tiffany Miller, 38, from Auburn, was sentenced to 240 months in federal prison. Officials say on the morning of July 10th, 2021, Miller stole the gun...
An elementary school educator charged with child sex crimes was arraigned Thursday afternoon in Circuit Court and pleaded not guilty. Cumberland Police Department is taking donations to install a K-9 unit. Harlan County looking for Emergency Medical Technicians. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. By Chandler Wilcox. Harlan County is battling...
A Hawkins County, Tennessee deputy escaped injury when a suspect intentionally rammed her cruiser in a car robbery case. An arrest report said the victim was selling a car and had gone on a test drive with the two suspects identified as Thaddeus Johnson and Chris Green. The two men then attacked and robbed the car owner while threatening him with a gun.
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Kingsport Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing juvenile. Aaryiana Shyye Chavarria, 12, was reported missing to the department on Wednesday. She was reportedly last seen three days prior in the 2000 block of Queensbury Court in Kingsport. Detectives do not suspect foul play in […]
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Wesley Christian School in Allen, Ky. is located less than 200 yards from where an officer-involved shooting left three officers and one K9 officer dead on June 30. On Friday and Saturday, the school is hosting the Thin Blue Line Showcase to remember the fallen...
GRUNDY, Va. — Ryan Salyer, 53, of Kingsport expects to be in flood-ravaged Buchanan County for at least three weeks helping provide 300 meals a day through his work with Virginia Baptist Disaster Response. Salyer said he arrived in Grundy, near the hard-hit Whitewood community, in the rural county...
One man died after a shooting at the Harb’s Market at 3001 Burnside Street Friday night, according to officials with the Knoxville Police Department. A Knoxville woman was arrested after encouraging her daughter to fight another juvenile, an incident report said. Pilot, GM, and EVgo. Updated: 6 hours ago.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office and the CSX Railroad Police Department partnered for a joint investigation into a string of railroad thefts that ended in an arrest, officials with the CCSO said in a release. CSX employees had reported on an earlier...
