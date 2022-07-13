ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grainger County, TN

Travis Dotson - Alyssa

wymt.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSheriff: Golden Alert issued for Kentucky woman who...

www.wymt.com

wvlt.tv

Child accidentally shoots parent in Union Co., sheriff says

UNION CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - Union County Sheriff’s Office deputies received a call at 2:20 p.m. on Saturday about a shooting on the 100 block of Race Way Drive, according to officials with the UCSO. The caller reported the victim was awake and alert. When deputies arrived, they determined...
UNION COUNTY, TN
WJHL

KPD investigating ‘serious’ crash involving motorcycle

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – An ‘extremely serious’ collision involving a motorcycle occurred on East Stone Dr. at North John B. Dennis Highway at 2 p.m., according to the Kingsport Police Department (KPD). According to the release, two people involved in the crash have been transported to the hospital. Motorists are advised to avoid the area […]
KINGSPORT, TN
WATE

Three men charged after report of Cocke County shooting

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Cocke County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that led to several men being detained in Parrottsville. On July 13, officers responded to an area on South Highway 340 for a shooting. According to a police report narrative, several people had been seen shooting at each other from a white Ford Ranger and a sedan.
COCKE COUNTY, TN
Grainger County, TN
WJHL

Fatal shooting inside Knoxville store under investigation

KNOXVILLE, Tennessee. (WATE) — One man is dead following a shooting in North Knoxville according to the Knoxville Police Department. Around 8 p.m. on Friday, Knoxville Police Department officers responded to the Harb’s Market on Burnside Street for a shooting. Inside the store, officers found a man who had been shot. He was taken to […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
wymt.com

Middlesboro Police looking for missing man

MIDDLESBORO, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Middlesboro Police Department are looking for a missing man. Kyle Wiggins was last seen on July 8 in the area of Willow Street, close to the Binghamtown 4-way. According to police, Wiggins is 5′11″ and weighs around 180 pounds. He has...
MIDDLESBORO, KY
WATE

Pedestrian struck, killed on Clinton Highway

KNOXIVLLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A pedestrian has died after they were struck by a vehicle on the Clinton Highway in northwest Knox County sometime before 1 a.m. Friday, according to the Knox County Sheriff’s Office. KCSO patrol units responded to the crash scene at 12:43 a.m. along the...
KNOX COUNTY, TN
wymt.com

Eastern Kentucky News

An elementary school educator charged with child sex crimes was arraigned Thursday afternoon in Circuit Court and pleaded not guilty. Cumberland Police Department is taking donations to install a K-9 unit. Harlan County looking for Emergency Medical Technicians. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. By Chandler Wilcox. Harlan County is battling...
KENTUCKY STATE
993thex.com

Deputy escapes injury following Hawkins County pursuit

A Hawkins County, Tennessee deputy escaped injury when a suspect intentionally rammed her cruiser in a car robbery case. An arrest report said the victim was selling a car and had gone on a test drive with the two suspects identified as Thaddeus Johnson and Chris Green. The two men then attacked and robbed the car owner while threatening him with a gun.
HAWKINS COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Kingsport police looking for missing 12-year-old

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Kingsport Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing juvenile. Aaryiana Shyye Chavarria, 12, was reported missing to the department on Wednesday. She was reportedly last seen three days prior in the 2000 block of Queensbury Court in Kingsport. Detectives do not suspect foul play in […]
KINGSPORT, TN
wvlt.tv

Kenjo employee describes being poisoned at work

One man died after a shooting at the Harb’s Market at 3001 Burnside Street Friday night, according to officials with the Knoxville Police Department. A Knoxville woman was arrested after encouraging her daughter to fight another juvenile, an incident report said. Pilot, GM, and EVgo. Updated: 6 hours ago.
KNOXVILLE, TN

