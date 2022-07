If you attended Lindenwood University during the spring semester of 2020, you could have a check headed your way if you haven't received it already. The university based in St. Charles, Missouri, just north of St. Louis, settled a class action lawsuit claimed the school "breached its contract with its students to provide in-person educational services for the Spring 2020 semester" by having students convert to remote learning in March 2020 at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

