ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Luis Obispo County, CA

SLO County reports jump in COVID-19 cases, drop in hospitalizations

By KSBY Staff
KSBY News
KSBY News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4I7WUp_0geiuR9600

Active COVID-19 cases have gone up, but hospitalizations have gone down, according to new data published Wednesday by the San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department.

Health officials reported 873 new cases across the county in the past seven days. There were 685 active cases as of Wednesday.

Nine patients are hospitalized with the virus, down from 18 patients reported last week. None of the patients are in the ICU.

No new deaths from the virus have been reported.

This comes a week after the health department shared 10 county residents had died due to COVID-19, though health officials told KSBY the high number was due to a backlog in the reporting process.

The jump in cases brings the 14-day daily average to 98, up from 68 last week.

Information on local testing and treatment resources are available on the county's website.

Comments / 2

Related
New Times

SLO County officials detail homelessness reduction plan

San Luis Obispo County has a plan to put a "big dent in the problem" of homelessness. Named the San Luis Obispo Countywide Plan to Address Homelessness, the blueprint aims to shrink homelessness by 50 percent over five years. And on July 11, the county chapter of the League of Women Voters hosted a panel discussion where officials broke down the latest regional effort to reduce homelessness.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
KSBY News

SLO County Public Health is asking the community about long COVID

Health officials in San Luis Obispo County are asking the community to weigh in on the long-term effects of COVID-19. On Monday, the Public Health Department put out a request to county residents who have tested positive for coronavirus to share about their experience in an online survey. Responses will give health officials a better view of the long-term symptoms of the virus.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Luis Obispo County, CA
Government
Local
California Health
Local
California Government
Local
California Coronavirus
County
San Luis Obispo County, CA
San Luis Obispo County, CA
Health
crimevoice.com

San Luis Obispo PD: Missing juvenile located

Originally published as a San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post:. “On 7-1-22, the Sheriff’s Office initiated an investigation into a report of a missing 15-year-old girl from Nipomo. The teenager is from Arizona and was visiting family members for the summer. She was last seen leaving...
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
KSBY News

Veterans Treatment Court in San Luis Obispo celebrates 10-year anniversary

Veterans Treatment Court is a program aimed at helping veterans who enter the criminal justice system as a result of their experiences during service. On Saturday, the program based out of San Luis Obispo County celebrated its 10-year anniversary. The program began back in 2012, starting off with a few founders that shared the same idea and passion to help veterans.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Slo Public Health
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The Atascadero News

Law Enforcement Evacuates Encampment Along US 101

ATASCADERO — Atascadero Police Department (APD), along with outreach programs, worked to evacuate a homeless encampment along U.S. Highway 101 near the southbound Morro Road offramp this week. After Caltrans trimmed trees and bushes along the offramp, an encampment was exposed, which promoted the evacuation. According to APD Cpl....
ATASCADERO, CA
KSBY News

Relay for Life of Santa Maria hosts 24th annual event

Saturday was the 24th annual Relay for Life of Santa Maria. The community rallied together in Nipomo at the American Cancer Society event. Relay for Life of Santa Maria is a community of survivors, caregivers, and volunteers who believe the future can be free from cancer. "There's a lot of...
SANTA MARIA, CA
KSBY News

KSBY News

12K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Central Coast, California news and weather from KSBY News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy