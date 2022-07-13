ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
35 of America’s Most Popular Travel-Inspired Baby Names

By Hristina Byrnes
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jj8JN_0geiuOk900 Choosing the perfect baby name can be fun, but it can also be stressful. Parents may draw on many influences, from pop culture to family history. In some cases, they choose to name their child after a place that has a special meaning to them.

24/7 Tempo reviewed newborn baby name data from the Social Security Administration for 2021 to identify some of the most popular travel-inspired baby names. We selected names that also happen to be names of famous neighborhoods, cities, or countries - usually places that are frequented by tourists, excluding those that appear fewer than 100 times in the SSA database.

Some of the most common travel-related names tend to be those of world-famous cities such as London and Sydney. Almost 1,350 girls born in America in 2021 bear the name of the U.K. capital - and more than 1,200 babies born in the U.S. last year shared a name with the Australian city.

Though the vast majority of newborns christened Sydney in this country were female in 2021, the name has traditionally been given to men, too. See, for example, “Maltese Falcon” actor Sydney Greenstreet, Tony-winning performer Sydney Chaplin (son of Charlie Chaplin), actor-director Sydney Pollack (“Out of Africa,” “Tootsie”), and astrologer-to-the-stars Sydney Omarr. ( These are the 25 most popular gender-neutral names. )

Of course, sometimes it’s sheer coincidence that people’s names are the same as those of famous places. The parents who called their children Sydney, or things like Austin, Carolina, Houston, Israel, Santiago, or Skye, very likely weren’t thinking geographically at all.

Click here to see 35 of America’s most popular travel-inspired baby names

In any case, baby names corresponding to place names are nowhere near being the most popular in the U.S. The No. 1 examples on this list are Hudson for boys (with 7,584 instances) and Brooklyn for girls (with 3,508). In comparison, the most popular boys' name in the U.S. last year overall was Liam, given to 20,272 babies, and the equivalent for girls, Olivia, was bestowed on 17,728. ( These are the most popular baby names of the 21st century .)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Vm0nv_0geiuOk900

Alexandria
> Babies named Alexandria in 2021: 878
> Babies named Alexandria in 2020: 975

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NxChF_0geiuOk900

Atlas
> Babies named Atlas in 2021: 2,523
> Babies named Atlas in 2020: 2,183

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4e3jAD_0geiuOk900

Austin
> Babies named Austin in 2021: 3,752
> Babies named Austin in 2020: 3,979

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oe04c_0geiuOk900

Boston
> Babies named Boston in 2021: 459
> Babies named Boston in 2020: 479

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44XmkZ_0geiuOk900

Brooklyn
> Babies named Brooklyn in 2021: 3,508
> Babies named Brooklyn in 2020: 3,989

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SiPy4_0geiuOk900

Cairo
> Babies named Cairo in 2021: 1,015
> Babies named Cairo in 2020: 912

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ImqhD_0geiuOk900

Carolina
> Babies named Carolina in 2021: 606
> Babies named Carolina in 2020: 676

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26FGzU_0geiuOk900

Catalina
> Babies named Catalina in 2021: 1,729
> Babies named Catalina in 2020: 1,584

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=259UQJ_0geiuOk900

Dallas
> Babies named Dallas in 2021: 1,744
> Babies named Dallas in 2020: 1,706

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ST0A6_0geiuOk900

Denver
> Babies named Denver in 2021: 941
> Babies named Denver in 2020: 1,072

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SbprA_0geiuOk900

Egypt
> Babies named Egypt in 2021: 281
> Babies named Egypt in 2020: 274

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rTLDi_0geiuOk900

Everest
> Babies named Everest in 2021: 252
> Babies named Everest in 2020: 214

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ynD6E_0geiuOk900

Florence
> Babies named Florence in 2021: 399
> Babies named Florence in 2020: 354

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sSQs9_0geiuOk900

Harlem
> Babies named Harlem in 2021: 238
> Babies named Harlem in 2020: 400

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SiLbo_0geiuOk900

Holland
> Babies named Holland in 2021: 462
> Babies named Holland in 2020: 106

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JwlvD_0geiuOk900

Houston
> Babies named Houston in 2021: 435
> Babies named Houston in 2020: 332

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vmAjQ_0geiuOk900

Hudson
> Babies named Hudson in 2021: 7,584
> Babies named Hudson in 2020: 6,834

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UdJ4E_0geiuOk900

India
> Babies named India in 2021: 279
> Babies named India in 2020: 245

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pQUXQ_0geiuOk900

Israel
> Babies named Israel in 2021: 1,538
> Babies named Israel in 2020: 1,509

Journey
> Babies named Journey in 2021: 1,157
> Babies named Journey in 2020: 1,068

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3G7e4E_0geiuOk900

Kingston
> Babies named Kingston in 2021: 3,366
> Babies named Kingston in 2020: 3,135

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34bW9Y_0geiuOk900

London
> Babies named London in 2021: 1,342
> Babies named London in 2020: 1,734

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AUsDK_0geiuOk900

Malaysia
> Babies named Malaysia in 2021: 478
> Babies named Malaysia in 2020: 465

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=124Pld_0geiuOk900

Memphis
> Babies named Memphis in 2021: 761
> Babies named Memphis in 2020: 811

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Sy1ay_0geiuOk900

Milan
> Babies named Milan in 2021: 1,278
> Babies named Milan in 2020: 1,132

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UifdN_0geiuOk900

Orlando
> Babies named Orlando in 2021: 333
> Babies named Orlando in 2020: 298

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GjCXw_0geiuOk900

Paris
> Babies named Paris in 2021: 697
> Babies named Paris in 2020: 733

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4c2t8n_0geiuOk900

Phoenix
> Babies named Phoenix in 2021: 2,454
> Babies named Phoenix in 2020: 2,607

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KsKMk_0geiuOk900

Rome
> Babies named Rome in 2021: 312
> Babies named Rome in 2020: 221

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3w9Yd9_0geiuOk900

Salem
> Babies named Salem in 2021: 970
> Babies named Salem in 2020: 759

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37rSrj_0geiuOk900

Santiago
> Babies named Santiago in 2021: 5,043
> Babies named Santiago in 2020: 4,638

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0juFiu_0geiuOk900

Savannah
> Babies named Savannah in 2021: 3,459
> Babies named Savannah in 2020: 3,515

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4g8Zzm_0geiuOk900

Skye
> Babies named Skye in 2021: 729
> Babies named Skye in 2020: 654

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BV2rK_0geiuOk900

Sydney
> Babies named Sydney in 2021: 1,229
> Babies named Sydney in 2020: 1,234

APPAREL
