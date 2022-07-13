Boy originally denied cancer treatment coverage, now receiving Hospice care

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — 8-year-old Harrison Hazlett who is battling osteosarcoma, a type of bone cancer, is now receiving Hospice care at home.

7 News first spoke with the Hazlett family in March, after Harrison was supposed to receive an experimental treatment, but insurance denied the coverage. His parents filed an emergency appeal but were denied that too.

Through help from the media, the Hazlett family was eventually approved by their insurance for the experimental treatment. Additionally, their community set up a GoFundMe that raised over $50,000.

A recent post on the Harrison's Fight Facebook page says that Harrison had a difficult past few days and is now receiving Hospice care at home with family, friends, and nurses by his side.

“We are all so moved by the outpouring of love and kindness over the past several years. We have felt lifted and moved through Harrison’s battle with cancer from our whole community - far and wide,” said a statement on the Facebook page.

The post asked everyone to respect their privacy and space at this time.