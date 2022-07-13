ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Young Milwaukee entrepreneur expands bubble tea business to Bayshore Mall

By Andrew Amouzou
GLENDALE, Wis. — At 23 years old many people might be taking their first steps toward their career goals. For Manpreet Singh, he had already solidified his early business goals by then.

Now at 27 years old, Singh has opened his second shop in Bayshore under his growing Bubble Tea business, Serenitea MKE.

During his last semester at Marquette University in October 2019, Singh opened his first location.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3K7vUp_0geiuBGi00
Boba teas from Serenitea MKE.

“I had a semester left to finish still; however, I’ve been just kind of trying to get as many locations open as I possibly can," Singh said.

So that's why he decided to leave school to pursue his business dreams full-time. Singh felt confident in shifting his focus from books to business.

“I knew the demographic. Being a Marquette student, I kind of knew the area. I knew what the kids wanted, and that’s the way I opened it up for,” Singh said. “It's very different from learning something from a textbook whereas there are real-world applications.”

In November 2021, Singh opened his second shop in Bayshore Mall, marking the start of his goals for expansion.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18FdEv_0geiuBGi00
Manpreet Singh opened the Bayshore Serenitea location in November 2021.

“Honestly, I was like, ‘Hey I’m pretty scared. I can barely manage one (business), what am I doing,’ but I definitely knew I wanted to do it, and the mall was growing. I took the risk, and it worked out great,” Singh said.

Similar to the start of his first shop on Marquette’s campus, Singh’s Bayshore location became flooded with customers immediately. On occasion, it got so busy, he had to take trips to the nearby gas station just for ice.

Singh aims to open one more shop and eventually tackle his ultimate goal of making Serenitea into a franchise.

He also plans on finishing up school and getting that Marquette University diploma.

“I do want to finish up school. I don’t want to leave that unattended,” Singh said. “I do want to say take the risk because you’ll never know what will happen … It's been treating me very great. I’m very blessed.”

