Consignment store slammed due to inflation

By Alexandra Koehn
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
 3 days ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — People are looking for ways to save or make a buck due to record inflation. And in the middle of it all, a Nashville consignment shop is reaping the benefits.

At Wallpaper and Home Consignments on Gallatin Pike, Chase Michael was working hard to unload a truck full of furniture to consign.

"So basically, with the last few months with inflation, it’s been really difficult to kind of justify the same income," Michael said. "And so, being able to start flipping furniture was just a great side hustle for me, and a lot of friends of ours that were also trying to get rid of their stuff, and it was kind of a win-win situation.”

Owner Doug Haley said sales have increased at his small business.

"If you’re needing to furnish a house, or you’re just moving to town and you need to furnish your place, you can’t beat a consignment store for getting great value, great price, and then it’s going to be ready to go," Haley said.

Some customers who order furniture online reported waiting months for their items to arrive. Haley believes that’s another reason why customers are buying used pieces.

Like most small businesses, they’re pinching pennies due to inflation.

“People have gone up in their prices on delivery a smidgen," Haley said.

In addition, he said inflation is impacting his wallpaper side of the business.

"About a 10% increase in our in-stock purchasing of wallpaper," said Haley.

Customer Andrew Bond drove to the shop from Kentucky.

"And this has been one of the best places to find wallpaper, and find unique items to fill a historical home, 'cause they have great quality and unique things they get in all the time," said Bond.

He started his renovation project during the pandemic.

"I think it’s a great idea, especially supporting small businesses, and people needing to consign especially in this time of inflation as well," Bond said.

NewsChannel 5 WTVF

