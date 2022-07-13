ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Senate bill protecting out-of-state travel for abortion backed by Hickenlooper, Bennet

By Zoe Schacht
Colorado Newsline
Colorado Newsline
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3S1JDx_0geiu2PQ00

Almost 3,000 protesters gathered at the Capitol in downtown Denver on June 24, 2022, in response to a U.S. Supreme Court ruling that overturned the Roe v. Wade decision, which had guaranteed abortion rights. (Andrew Fraieli for Colorado Newsline)

Thirty-five Senate Democrats, including Sens. John Hickenlooper and Michael Bennet, unveiled a bill Tuesday that will protect people’s freedoms to travel for reproductive health care, including abortion. The bill introduced by Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto was written in response to the U.S. Supreme Court’s recent ruling on Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization that overturned Roe v. Wade.

The bill cites the 14th Amendment’s equal protection clause in protecting citizens’ rights to “travel freely and voluntarily among the several states.” The bill also aims to protect people performing reproductive care for those who travel beyond state lines for access.

Currently, there are no laws prohibiting people from traveling to other states to access abortions. However, lawmakers in Missouri recently contemplated ways to bar people from doing so, and the idea is gaining momentum in other states led by Republicans.

Last week, Gov. Jared Polis issued an executive order barring state agencies from complying with investigations of people providing or obtaining reproductive health care. The federal Freedom to Travel for Health Care Act of 2022 would address people’s needs to travel for abortions and other services, potentially preventing investigations of those seeking reproductive care in other states.

GET THE MORNING HEADLINES DELIVERED TO YOUR INBOX

“The Supreme Court has repeatedly held that ‘a citizen of one State who travels in other States, intending to return home at the end of his journey, is entitled to enjoy the “Privileges and Immunities of Citizens in the several States” that he visits,’” the bill says.

While the bill discloses the protection of pregnancy care, contraception services and “other reproductive care,” it does not include gender-affirming care, which is under threat in some states. According to The Williams Institute on Sexual Orientation and Gender Identity Law and Public Policy , nearly 60,000 transgender youth are at risk of losing access to care because of state bans and policies. As of March 2022, 15 states risk losing gender-affirming care.

“People who are making these decisions need to be reminded sometimes that bodily autonomy extends greater than just pregnant people. And, people who are seeking trans care also need these kinds of freedoms,” said state Rep. Brianna Titone, an Arvada Democrat and Colorado’s first openly transgender state lawmaker.

Titone plans to introduce legislation in next year’s session to create protections for those traveling to Colorado for gender-affirming care in addition to abortion. She said many patients travel across state lines and sometimes to other countries for surgeries and treatments with complete legality. She questions why there should be any difference when people pursue reproductive health care away from home.

“This law that they’re proposing should be more inclusive to combating the kinds of laws that states are proposing and passing to prevent health care access,” she said.

Editor’s note : This story was updated at 4:41 p.m., July 16, 2022, to include additional information about the bill Rep. Brianna Titone plans to introduce.

SUPPORT NEWS YOU TRUST.

The post Senate bill protecting out-of-state travel for abortion backed by Hickenlooper, Bennet appeared first on Colorado Newsline .

Comments / 3

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Colorado Newsline

The ground has shifted for Colorado election deniers

A cascade of shocking revelations has flowed from the hearings of the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection. Much of the information was previously known in outline, but evidence and testimony presented at the hearings has confirmed key points and provided crucial new details to the following narrative: Former President Donald Trump knew that […] The post The ground has shifted for Colorado election deniers appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
COLORADO STATE
Colorado Newsline

The un-Christian ways of Lauren Boebert

In my nearly 30-year career in the nation’s capital with the National Association of Evangelicals, it was my privilege to watch the give and take of politics and religion. The Founders’ brilliance has sought to balance “liberty and justice for all” by creating a society where strong religious convictions and strong political civility could go […] The post The un-Christian ways of Lauren Boebert appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
MESA COUNTY, CO
Fortune

Justice Brett Kavanaugh hints he will support constitutional right to travel across state lines for abortions

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. The Supreme Court voted 6-3 to overturn Roe v. Wade on Friday, upending a 50-year precedent. The controversial decision was widely expected after Politico published a leaked draft in May, but the legal risks for employers in a post-Roe world still await definition.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Denver, CO
Government
City
Denver, CO
State
Missouri State
State
Colorado State
City
Arvada, CO
County
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jared Polis
Person
Michael Bennet
Salon

Brett Kavanaugh voted to reverse Roe v. Wade, but is fine with people traveling for abortions

This article originally appeared on AlterNet. When the U.S. Supreme Court announced its ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization on Friday, June 24, one of the six GOP-appointed justices who had voted to overturn Roe v. Wade was Donald Trump appointee Justice Brett Kavanaugh — who, contrary to the claims of Sen. Susan Collins in 2018, clearly did not consider Roe "settled law." Individual states, under the Dobbs ruling, are now free to outlaw abortion.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Montanan

Former Oath Keeper says conversation at Montana grocery store was the ‘last straw’

Jason Van Tatenhove’s involvement with the far-right paramilitary group the Oath Keepers started and ended in Montana. He first met up with the group in Montana to participate in the 2014 standoff between Cliven Bundy and the Bureau of Land Management over grazing fees. He then left the group in 2018 after overhearing a conversation […] The post Former Oath Keeper says conversation at Montana grocery store was the ‘last straw’ appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
bloomberglaw.com

Brett Kavanaugh Wants You to Know It’s Not About Abortion

At the risk of sounding like Susan Collins, I am very disappointed with Brett Kavanaugh. Though I never bought his assurances that he wouldn’t mess with Roe v. Wade as the senator from Maine apparently did (remember when Collins gave a 45-minute speech before the Senate, extolling Kavanaugh’s respect for precedent?), I didn’t think he would take a scorched-earth approach to ending abortion rights, either. I thought he’d chip away at it, as Chief Justice John Roberts had advocated.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Issues#Colorado Senate#Colorado Supreme Court#Abortion Law#Politics State#Politics Legislative#U S Supreme Court#Democrats#The U S Supreme Court#Dobbs#Republicans
Fox News

House Democrats block GOP resolution capping number of Supreme Court justices at nine

House Democrats again blocked a Republican resolution in the lower chamber aiming to create a constitutional amendment to cap the number of Supreme Court justices at nine. The joint resolution led by Rep. Dusty Johnson, R-S.D., was voted down by 218 Democrats in the House as more of the blue party members sound off against the court over the overturn of Roe v. Wade.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Ars Technica

Lawmakers tell Facebook to stop deleting abortion posts for no reason

When Facebook and Instagram began removing posts about abortion that didn't violate any community standards, at least two US lawmakers decided that Meta's apparent practice of censoring pro-choice advocates needed more scrutiny. Last week, Senators Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) sent a letter to Meta asking what the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
MSNBC

The case for charging Trump with manslaughter

The next Jan. 6 committee hearing — a prime-time finale after seven previous hearings — is expected to focus even more intently on what was happening inside the White House during the insurrection. I will be listening for evidence of a crime that has gone largely undiscussed: manslaughter.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Colorado Newsline

Colorado Newsline

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
376K+
Views
ABOUT

Colorado Newsline is a nonprofit, nonpartisan, independent source of online news. It launched in July 2020. It provides fair and accurate reporting on politics, policy and other stories of interest to Colorado readers. Newsline is based in Denver, and coverage of activities at the Capitol are central to its mission, but its reporters are devoted to providing reliable information about the environment, health care, education, the economy, the justice system, the functioning of state government, and other topics that concern readers in all parts of the state, from Lamar to Dinosaur, from Durango to Sterling. All Newsline content is free to view.

 https://coloradonewsline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy