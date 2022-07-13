Senate bill protecting out-of-state travel for abortion backed by Hickenlooper, Bennet

Almost 3,000 protesters gathered at the Capitol in downtown Denver on June 24, 2022, in response to a U.S. Supreme Court ruling that overturned the Roe v. Wade decision, which had guaranteed abortion rights. (Andrew Fraieli for Colorado Newsline)

Thirty-five Senate Democrats, including Sens. John Hickenlooper and Michael Bennet, unveiled a bill Tuesday that will protect people’s freedoms to travel for reproductive health care, including abortion. The bill introduced by Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto was written in response to the U.S. Supreme Court’s recent ruling on Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization that overturned Roe v. Wade.

The bill cites the 14th Amendment’s equal protection clause in protecting citizens’ rights to “travel freely and voluntarily among the several states.” The bill also aims to protect people performing reproductive care for those who travel beyond state lines for access.

Currently, there are no laws prohibiting people from traveling to other states to access abortions. However, lawmakers in Missouri recently contemplated ways to bar people from doing so, and the idea is gaining momentum in other states led by Republicans.

Last week, Gov. Jared Polis issued an executive order barring state agencies from complying with investigations of people providing or obtaining reproductive health care. The federal Freedom to Travel for Health Care Act of 2022 would address people’s needs to travel for abortions and other services, potentially preventing investigations of those seeking reproductive care in other states.

“The Supreme Court has repeatedly held that ‘a citizen of one State who travels in other States, intending to return home at the end of his journey, is entitled to enjoy the “Privileges and Immunities of Citizens in the several States” that he visits,’” the bill says.

While the bill discloses the protection of pregnancy care, contraception services and “other reproductive care,” it does not include gender-affirming care, which is under threat in some states. According to The Williams Institute on Sexual Orientation and Gender Identity Law and Public Policy , nearly 60,000 transgender youth are at risk of losing access to care because of state bans and policies. As of March 2022, 15 states risk losing gender-affirming care.

“People who are making these decisions need to be reminded sometimes that bodily autonomy extends greater than just pregnant people. And, people who are seeking trans care also need these kinds of freedoms,” said state Rep. Brianna Titone, an Arvada Democrat and Colorado’s first openly transgender state lawmaker.

Titone plans to introduce legislation in next year’s session to create protections for those traveling to Colorado for gender-affirming care in addition to abortion. She said many patients travel across state lines and sometimes to other countries for surgeries and treatments with complete legality. She questions why there should be any difference when people pursue reproductive health care away from home.

“This law that they’re proposing should be more inclusive to combating the kinds of laws that states are proposing and passing to prevent health care access,” she said.

Editor’s note : This story was updated at 4:41 p.m., July 16, 2022, to include additional information about the bill Rep. Brianna Titone plans to introduce.

