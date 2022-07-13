Better chance of scattered storms Thursday, locally heavy downpours possible

LOWS TONIGHT: MID-UPPER 70S

HIGHS THURSDAY: UPPER 80S TO LOWER 90S WITH STORMS LIKELY

DISCUSSION 7/13 PM

Still the risk of an evening storm, but most of us look to stay dry.

Mild and muggy overnight with lows in the mid-upper 70s.

An upper-level impulse moving in from the north Thursday will yield to a better scattering of showers and storms, particularly mid-late morning into the early afternoon time frame.

Next two days HRRR model

With sufficient low-level moisture in place, any one storm will have the capability to put down some brief, heavy downpours.

Rain estimates HRRR model

And as per usual in the summer months, storms could contain quite a bit of lightning with them, so be on the lookout for that.

Thereafter, a very typical July weather pattern will take over across Acadiana.

Plan on hot and humid days with scattered downpours possible each afternoon (30-40%).

Have a good one!

TROPICS

All is quiet with no developments expected at least through the next 5 days.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE .

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel