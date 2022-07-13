ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Better chance of scattered storms Thursday, locally heavy downpours possible

By Bradley Benoit
KATC News
KATC News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pGoAk_0geitehs00

LOWS TONIGHT: MID-UPPER 70S
HIGHS THURSDAY: UPPER 80S TO LOWER 90S WITH STORMS LIKELY

DISCUSSION 7/13 PM

Still the risk of an evening storm, but most of us look to stay dry.

Mild and muggy overnight with lows in the mid-upper 70s.

An upper-level impulse moving in from the north Thursday will yield to a better scattering of showers and storms, particularly mid-late morning into the early afternoon time frame.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vd98x_0geitehs00 Next two days
HRRR model

With sufficient low-level moisture in place, any one storm will have the capability to put down some brief, heavy downpours.

Rain estimates
HRRR model

And as per usual in the summer months, storms could contain quite a bit of lightning with them, so be on the lookout for that.

Thereafter, a very typical July weather pattern will take over across Acadiana.

Plan on hot and humid days with scattered downpours possible each afternoon (30-40%).

Have a good one!

TROPICS

All is quiet with no developments expected at least through the next 5 days.

------------------------------------------------------------
