Better chance of scattered storms Thursday, locally heavy downpours possible
LOWS TONIGHT: MID-UPPER 70S
HIGHS THURSDAY: UPPER 80S TO LOWER 90S WITH STORMS LIKELY
DISCUSSION 7/13 PM
Still the risk of an evening storm, but most of us look to stay dry.
Mild and muggy overnight with lows in the mid-upper 70s.
An upper-level impulse moving in from the north Thursday will yield to a better scattering of showers and storms, particularly mid-late morning into the early afternoon time frame.
With sufficient low-level moisture in place, any one storm will have the capability to put down some brief, heavy downpours.
And as per usual in the summer months, storms could contain quite a bit of lightning with them, so be on the lookout for that.
Thereafter, a very typical July weather pattern will take over across Acadiana.
Plan on hot and humid days with scattered downpours possible each afternoon (30-40%).
Have a good one!
TROPICS
All is quiet with no developments expected at least through the next 5 days.
