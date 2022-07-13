ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

MNPD searching for suspect from April hit and run

NewsChannel 5 WTVF
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20zQrU_0geitb3h00

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Nashville Police Department is searching for the suspect from a fatal hit and run that happened earlier this year on April 1.

43-year-old Anthony Pompa died after he was struck on the east side of Dickerson Pike near Sunset Drive.

Police report that the driver suspected of hitting Pompa was driving a black Chevrolet Malibu with a temporary tag Q0NH76. The vehicle sustained damage on the front passenger side and is missing a side mirror.

Anyone with information on the vehicle or the driver is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NewsChannel 5 WTVF

One dead after shooting on 14th Avenue South

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Investigations are underway after a fatal Friday night shooting. Metro Nashville Police responded to the Edgehill housing community in the 1300 block of 14th Avenue South around 7:20 p.m. Upon arrival, police and paramedics found a 40-year-old male victim dead at the scene with multiple...
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Nashville, TN
Nashville, TN
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hit And Run
fox17.com

Old Hickory man jailed on 20 charges after narcotics found in Jeep

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Police said a routine check of a Music Valley Drive hotel parking garage before sunrise Thursday led to the discovery of a Jeep containing powder and pills constituting a menu of illegal drugs. The drugs discovered included meth, cocaine, fentanyl, heroin, oxycodone, oxymorphone, and marijuana,...
OLD HICKORY, TN
mainstreetclarksville.com

Springfield man charged in Tiny Town Road homicide

A Springfield man has been arrested and charged with the shooting death of a man in the early morning hours of Thursday, July 14, in Clarksville. Darean Parrish, 21, has been charged with criminal homicide and booked into the Montgomery County Jail. Shortly before 4 a.m. on Thursday, the victim,...
SPRINGFIELD, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Chevrolet
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WSMV

Grandmother assaulted, purse stolen while driving near Percy Priest

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Nashville grandmother says she needs time to recover after she was physically assaulted Tuesday while driving near Percy Priest Lake. She says she was on her way to pick up her grandsons when she heard a loud bang. It happened on Hobson Pike just north of the bridge over Percy Priest. She said when she heard the loud bang, she pulled over and opened her door – that’s something she wishes she never did.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Man struck by vehicle while walking on East Nashville road

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man was severely injured on Wednesday night when he was struck by a vehicle in East Nashville. According to Metro Police, the man walked out on Gallatin Avenue around 11 p.m. on Wednesday when he was hit by a woman driving inbound. The man was dragged for a short while, seriously injuring his head.
NASHVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

Unknown Man Allegedly Breaks Into Local Non-Profit - Can you identify him?

Murfreesboro Detectives are seeking the identity of a person of interest who is wanted for questioning after a break-in at Greenhouse Ministries. The incident occurred on July 9th. An individual was captured on video prior to the thrift store opening, selecting clothing, hats, and other items. Evidently, the person was...
MURFREESBORO, TN
WSMV

Police: 21-year-old arrested after allegedly killing acquaintance

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Authorities announced the arrest of a man accused of murdering someone Thursday morning. According to Clarksville Police, officers were called to Tiny Town Road and Allen Road around 4 a.m. for a man lying unconscious on the road. The 22-year-old Mareck Brown, of Springfield, appeared to have an injury to his head and was bleeding from his nose and ears. It was later discovered that Brown was shot in the head.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
NewsChannel 5 WTVF

NewsChannel 5 WTVF

30K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Nashville, Tennessee news and weather from NewsChannel 5 WTVF, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.newschannel5.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy