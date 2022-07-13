ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
One man shot, killed Wednesday afternoon in south KCMO apartment

By Steve Kaut
 6 days ago
One man was shot to death Wednesday afternoon in a south Kansas City, Missouri, apartment, and police are questioned several people at the crime scene.

Police said the shooting happened at 3:45 p.m. in an apartment complex in the 200 block of West 100th Terrace.

Officers and emergency medical personnel treated Devin Cunningham, 19, at the scene, but he died a short time later at a hospital.

No word on what led to the city's 80th homicide of the year.

There were 79 homicides in KCMO at this time a year ago.

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .

Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker , which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.

Read the latest Kansas City, Missouri news and weather from KSHB 41 Action News, updated throughout the day.

