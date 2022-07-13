One man shot, killed Wednesday afternoon in south KCMO apartment

One man was shot to death Wednesday afternoon in a south Kansas City, Missouri, apartment, and police are questioned several people at the crime scene.

Police said the shooting happened at 3:45 p.m. in an apartment complex in the 200 block of West 100th Terrace.

Officers and emergency medical personnel treated Devin Cunningham, 19, at the scene, but he died a short time later at a hospital.

No word on what led to the city's 80th homicide of the year.

There were 79 homicides in KCMO at this time a year ago.

