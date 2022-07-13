ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Centre County, PA

Old Gregg School renovation project receives grant funding

By Maria Cade
WTAJ
WTAJ
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SkrnV_0geisWd900

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – The floor of the Old Gregg School gymnasium has seen its fair share of sneakers.

After almost 100 years in use, the Centre County community building will soon begin a renovation process that officials say is needed.

“There’s always basketball, 4H is here, softball, little league,” Building Manager Jim Smith said. “The gym’s pretty busy.”

Smith said the building’s gymnasium, which was built in the 1930s, is in need of repair. The township recently began looking for options to fund a renovation of the space.

State College’s Arts Festival returns for its 56th celebration

“It gets used hard and with kids, you want to have a safe place,” Secretary and Treasurer Pamela Hackenburg said. “So when we found out about this grant we thought why not try to update and make it a safer place for the kids.”

The township was seeking funding from The Community Development Block Grant program in Centre County. On Tuesday, the commissioners unanimously voted to allocate around $234,000 to the renovation project.

“Community Development Block Grant programs are a great way for us to invest in rural Pennsylvania,” Commissioner Michael Pipe said. “This money we get every year from the federal government through the Community Development Block Grant program really enables rural communities to do these larger projects.”

The funds will go toward updating the gym and stage floor, replacing windows and repainting walls. Pipe said the decision to choose the Old Gregg School project to receive the funds was an important investment in the Penns Valley community.

“Letting the people who are using the building now know, it’s gonna be here in the future and giving that hope to a community and investing in them and them seeing that value come through their tax dollars,” Pipe said.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter.

Hackenburg said the project will begin construction sometime next year.

“We’re pretty excited for everybody,” Hackenburg said. “We’re excited to announce to the community that it will be upgraded for them and that it will be a better facility for them to use.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wearecentralpa.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WTAJ

Life of East Broad Top Railroad employee to be honored

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A long-time member of the East Broad Top Foundation passed away while traveling to work at the railroad on July 6. Now, his work family is honoring him with one last ride by shutting down the railroad and trolley museum this Saturday. If you took a recent trip to visit […]
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Blair Media Blood Blitz coming to Altoona Area Jr. High

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Participate in the largest blood drive in Blair County on Tuesday, July 19, 2022. Kristy Replogle from the American Red Cross stops by Studio 814 to chat about the 34th Annual Blair Media Blood Blitz. Every two seconds, someone in the U.S. needs blood. Donors...
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

PA Career Link Program provides work opportunities for young adults

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Pennsylvania Career Link offices are allowing young adults to gain real-world work experience through their summer program. The summer work experience program promotes educational opportunities through a structured work experience. Students are paired with local businesses in their community as a way to improve internship opportunities in the area. Directors […]
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Centre County, PA
Sports
County
Centre County, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Education
City
State College, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Basketball
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Centre County, PA
Government
Centre County, PA
Education
WTAJ

Courage for Kiera Foundation hosts annual yard sale

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Courage for Kiera Foundation hosts its annual yard sale in Altoona today and tomorrow. The event started Friday, July 15, and is set to run until Saturday, July 16. The yard sale will take place from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. at Father Kelly Hall in Altoona. Father Kelly […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

75th annual Huntingdon County Fire Convention in full swing

SHADE GAP, Pa. (WTAJ)– The 75th Annual Huntingdon County Fire Convention kicked off earlier this week, but there is still plenty of time to get in on the fun. This year’s event will be hosted by the Shade Gap Fire Company and the Orbisonia-Rockhill EMS at the fire department building. Friday, July 15, and Saturday, […]
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Blair County hosts PA Sheriff’s conference

BLAIR COUNTY, PA (WTAJ) – The Blair County Sheriff played host for this year’s 99th Annual Pennsylvania Sheriff’s Association Conference. The conference began Tuesday, July 12 at the Blair County Convention Center. This is the third time the county has hosted the conference. Over 40 of the 67 invited departments in the state came out […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Project#Softball#The Old Gregg School
WTAJ

What to Expect at Duncansville Community Days 2022

DUNCANSVILLE, Pa. (WTAJ) — The schedule for Duncansville Community Days is out, and community members can expect a lot of fun ahead of the big weekend. Ashlyn Dugan stops by to give us the details. Friday July 15 from 5:00 p.m. – 10 p.m. 5:00 PM- Opening Ceremony.
DUNCANSVILLE, PA
WTAJ

Cuddles for Kids launch Caring Nooks project

JOHNSTOWN, PA (WTAJ) – The Cuddles For Kids organizations are taking the initiative to further help the people of Cambria and Somerset counties through their latest project. The Caring Nooks project is where the organization repurposes 16 old newspaper machines to stuff them with hygiene products. Multiple volunteers spent the afternoon of Friday, July 15 […]
SOMERSET, PA
WTAJ

Clearfield County bridge reopens

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) reopened a Route 3022 (Berwinsdale Road) bridge in Jordan Township. After completing repairs that included replacement of the superstructure, including new beams and deck surface. Completing the repairs allowed PennDOT to lift the detour that had been in place since late April and the weight posting of 34 tons for single vehicles and 40 tons for combination vehicles.
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

People’s Choice Festival returns to Centre County

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – After 18 years in Boalsburg, the People’s Choice Festival of Pennsylvania Arts and Crafts is back, but this time in a new location. 2022 marks the 19th year for the People’s Choice Festival in Centre County. This year, visitors are experiencing the festival at Grange Park in Centre Hall. The […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
WTAJ

Central Pa Humane Society host ‘Bikers for Barkers’

DUNCANSVILLE, Pa (WTAJ) — The Central Pa Humane Society is hosting their “Bikers for Barkers” event Saturday. Starting at 11 a.m. community members were invited to join in the fun and even ride a motorcycle! There were over 200 participants this year riding alone and covered just short of 100 miles. Tickets are $15 each […]
DUNCANSVILLE, PA
WTAJ

Centre and Clinton Counties receive roadwork updates

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) issued these updates for Centre and Clinton county roadwork. Paving and driveway tie-ins along the entirety of Route 3001 (Fisherman’s Paradise Road) and on Route 3004 (Paradise Road) from Route 150 to Fisherman’s Paradise Road in Centre County were completed on Friday, July 9. The contractor will return at a future date to complete shoulder work and reset guide rails.
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Duncansville annual Community Days kicks off Friday

DUNCANSVILLE, Pa (WTAJ) — The annual Duncansville Community Days kicks off Friday with tons of events happening at Memorial Park throughout the weekend. Starting at 5 p.m. the opening ceremony will get the Community Days underway followed by an Honor Guard Ceremony and more! Both Friday and Saturday, July 15, are jam-packed with fun for […]
DUNCANSVILLE, PA
WTAJ

100-mile yard sale going through Elk and Clearfield Counties

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – The 25th annual 100-mile yard sale is being held by the Quehanna Industrial Development Corporation. Quehanna Industrial Development Corporation is a nonprofit organization. This year’s sale takes place from Friday, July 15 to Saturday, July 16. For a map of where everything is make sure to check out the Quehanna […]
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

“Tee Off for T-Cells” to fund pediatric cancer research

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A record number of golfers participated in the 8th Annual “Tee Off for T-Cells” Charity Golf Tournament at the Philipsburg Elks Lodge & Country Club on Friday. It’s a fundraiser for the Emily Whitehead Foundation, a non-profit that works to fund innovative pediatric cancer immunotherapy research. To date, the event […]
PHILIPSBURG, PA
WTAJ

Altoona VA Medical Center Invites Veterans to Sign up for Care

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Local veterans are invited to sign-up for care at the James E Van Zandt VA Medical Center in Altoona for their enrollment fair on Thursday, July 14. Veterans are welcome to come to the facility from 10a.m. – 2p.m. where they can meet with enrollment specialists and health officials. Those interested in signing up for care are asked to bring their DD-214 form.
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Annual Miles for Mila fundraiser underway

ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ) — The annual Miles for Mila walk is underway in Altoona to help raise money for Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. The event started at 10 a.m. on Saturday and will run until 10 a.m. on Sunday, July 17. All those that made donations will be running a mile every hour for 24 hours. […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

WTAJ

24K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WeAreCentralPA.com is your source for local coverage, breaking news and weather across Altoona, Johnstown, State College and DuBois.

 https://WeAreCentralPA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy