Old Gregg School renovation project receives grant funding

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – The floor of the Old Gregg School gymnasium has seen its fair share of sneakers.

After almost 100 years in use, the Centre County community building will soon begin a renovation process that officials say is needed.

“There’s always basketball, 4H is here, softball, little league,” Building Manager Jim Smith said. “The gym’s pretty busy.”

Smith said the building’s gymnasium, which was built in the 1930s, is in need of repair. The township recently began looking for options to fund a renovation of the space.

“It gets used hard and with kids, you want to have a safe place,” Secretary and Treasurer Pamela Hackenburg said. “So when we found out about this grant we thought why not try to update and make it a safer place for the kids.”

The township was seeking funding from The Community Development Block Grant program in Centre County. On Tuesday, the commissioners unanimously voted to allocate around $234,000 to the renovation project.

“Community Development Block Grant programs are a great way for us to invest in rural Pennsylvania,” Commissioner Michael Pipe said. “This money we get every year from the federal government through the Community Development Block Grant program really enables rural communities to do these larger projects.”

The funds will go toward updating the gym and stage floor, replacing windows and repainting walls. Pipe said the decision to choose the Old Gregg School project to receive the funds was an important investment in the Penns Valley community.

“Letting the people who are using the building now know, it’s gonna be here in the future and giving that hope to a community and investing in them and them seeing that value come through their tax dollars,” Pipe said.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter.

Hackenburg said the project will begin construction sometime next year.

“We’re pretty excited for everybody,” Hackenburg said. “We’re excited to announce to the community that it will be upgraded for them and that it will be a better facility for them to use.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wearecentralpa.com.