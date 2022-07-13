ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, ME

30 of the Best Date Night Restaurants in Maine

By Lori Voornas
94.9 HOM
94.9 HOM
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

From casual to you are going all out, we've got you covered. Every date is different, but most revolve around food. Lucky for us, we live in the foodiest of states. Italian-themed...

949whom.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Q97.9

Mainers Come to Portland Couple’s Rescue After Wedding Cake Mishap

Just the two simple words, "wedding planning," are stressful enough. Triggering, even. Between finding and securing a venue, a menu, a date, a DJ or band, a dress, the tuxes, the color theme, the florist, the photographer, the baker, the wedding party, the guest list -- the stresses are endless. Let alone when something goes wrong.
PORTLAND, ME
Greyson F

Local Restaurant Buys Maine Wharf To Help You Save Money

Lobsters won't be as expensive as you think.Louis Hansel/Unsplash. There’s no denying that prices for just about everything are skyrocketing. Whether at the grocery store or at the gas station, both consumers and businesses are feeling the pinch in their pocketbooks. Businesses often are hit with higher prices, and in turn, raise prices on customers in order to make up for this difference, and yet businesses can only raise prices so much before customers simply stop shopping with them. One local restaurant has watched prices increase dramatically, and yet instead of waiting around for prices to only surge higher, it decided to be proactive.
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maine Food & Drinks
Portland, ME
Food & Drinks
State
Maine State
City
Portland, ME
Portland, ME
Lifestyle
Portland, ME
Restaurants
Local
Maine Lifestyle
visitfreeport.com

Harraseeket Inn – Super Special Summer Promotion

We are so excited to announce a super special summer promotion at the Harraseeket Inn! Treat yourself to the getaway you deserve with a highly coveted and extremely limited offer to receive 20% OFF our standard rates for select dates! Call to book!. Book your stay for any combination of...
FREEPORT, ME
The Maine Writer

Things to do in Maine July 16th & 17th

It's time for another busy weekend with plenty of events going on around the state of Maine. Grab your sunglasses and suntan lotion and get ready to have some fun this weekend. I have some events for you to check out, so have fun and enjoy the weekend!
MAINE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Food Drink#Italian#Thai#Japanese#French
97.5 WOKQ

Don’t Worry, Maine is Tracking Its Great White Sharks

There was once a sweet, blissful time in my life when I didn’t worry about sharks in Maine. I jumped off ferry docks, swam off boats, and dove along the coast without a worry on my mind. I don’t know when or why the switch happened but I am now absolutely terrified of sharks in Maine.
MAINE STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Vegetarian
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
I-95 FM

Here Are The Best Spots Near Bangor For Skinny Dipping

The temps are going to be well into the 80's the next several days. Summer is finally here... And of course, in most cases, the first thing a lot of folks think about it is going swimming. Whether it's down to the coast to swim in the ocean, out to camp, or in the pool, folks start thinking about the best ways to cool off.
BANGOR, ME
Down East

Maine News You May Have Missed

Cafe Miranda, nearly as defining a Rockland landmark as the breakwater lighthouse, with its funky, neon vibe and flavors as big as the helpings, closed after 29 years in business due to the strain of kitchen-staff shortages. Liberty. At Lake St. George, Belmont Boatworks launched a prototype of the first...
MAINE STATE
94.9 HOM

Maine Silverball Tavern in Saco is a Pinball Lovers Dream

I am a big lover of pinball. I've loved playing it ever since I was old enough to stand on a chair at Minnie's Restaurant in South Paris, watching as men who chain-smoked with an ashtray on the game, flipped the ball around the playfield racking up points. I missed...
SACO, ME
WMUR.com

Who makes the best fried seafood in New Hampshire?

Each week, we look for the best that New Hampshire has to offer in our Viewers' Choice feature. This week, we're looking forward to some nice walks along the beach and maybe grabbing a bite of some tasty seafood. And what's better than seafood but fried seafood? Fried clams, fried shrimp, calamari -- so tasty.
95.3 Big Kat

Enormous, Wild Drive-Thru Safari Coming To Upstate New York

Have you ever been on a safari? It's something that we all tend to associate with the wilds of Africa but a much closer-to-home version is coming to 100+ acres with 3 miles of roadways owned by Animal Adventure Park outside of Harpersville, NY. The acreage is right across the street from the current preserve and is almost ready to open and is still being prepared for a big drive-thru safari experience that will be one of the northeast's biggest.
LIFESTYLE
94.9 HOM

94.9 HOM

Portland, ME
5K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Todays 94.9 HOM plays the best Adult Contemporary music of Portland, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy